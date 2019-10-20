ABINGDON, Va. — Contestants for this year’s Miss Food City have been announced, and the winner of the pageant will represent Food City during various company-related events, including the Food City 500/Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway and Food City Family Race Night events.
This year’s pageant will take place on Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts at Emory & Henry College in Emory, Virginia.
Miss Food City 2020 will receive $2,000 cash and other prizes, including a $1,200 scholarship provided by sponsor Rave Hair Styling Products, “Princess for a Day” package provided by Mane Street Day Spa & Salon and a hair, make-up and manicure package from Dragonfly Spa.
Tickets are $10 and will be available the night of the event. Children 5 and under are admitted free. A number of door prizes will be awarded throughout the evening, including two tickets to the 2020 Food City 500, tickets to Ripley’s Attractions, Wonderworks, Dolly Parton’s Stampede, Titanic, Anakeesta, Food City gift cards, two certificates for a manicure from Dragonfly Spa, Rave Hair Styling Product gift baskets, Fire HD10 tablet and two two-night stays at Deer Ridge Mountain Resort in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Reggie Neel and Marcus Brooks of WXBQ 96.9 FM 24 Carrot Country will serve as Masters of Ceremony. The pageant will be directed by the ladies of the Twin City Woman’s Club, with event proceeds benefiting their sponsored projects and charities.
CONTESTANTS
Alexandria Alder, 20
5’9” | Johnson City, Tenn.
Alexandria is currently a student at East Tennessee State University and is employed by Azlinn Hope Boutique. Her hobbies include minoring in art, oil painting, ceramics, sketching, basketball, and volleyball. She also has a passion for fashion and hopes to have a career in the fashion business. Her three greatest accomplishments include placing in the top 15 and winning Miss Congeniality in Miss Tennessee Teen USA, being selected by a secret committee in her community to be a Knoxville Teenboard Debutante representee, and fundraising thousands of dollars for Ronald McDonald’s House through Alpha Delta Pi. Alexandria plans to graduate from ETSU with a degree in Fashion Merchandising, work for a major corporate company as their women’s apparel buyer, get married and have kids.
Katie Campbell, 18
5’5” | Pikeville, Ky.
Katie is currently a student at Pike County Central High School. Her hobbies include cheerleading, volunteering, piano, and attending church. Her greatest accomplishments include maintaining a 4.13 GPA, being chosen by her teachers to be a leader to the younger students, and being chosen to be in the Medicaid Nurse Aid program at her High School. Katie’s goal is to make a difference in someone’s life, get accepted into nursing school, and eventually become a neonatal nurse.
Savannah Carter, 18
5’6” | Gray, Tenn.
Savannah is currently a student at Tusculum University. Her hobbies include fishing, hunting, shooting archery, running college track and field, and being a member of the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew. One of her greatest accomplishments is going to a Division 2 university for track and field. Once Savannah graduates college, she plans to attend medical school to obtain a medical degree and continue her career as an orthopedic surgeon or pediatric surgeon. Once she is successful in her career, she plans on starting a Christian family.
Emma Conn, 19
5’7” | Knoxville, Tenn.
Emma is currently a student at the University of Tennessee. Her hobbies include cheering on the Tennessee Volunteers, painting, traveling, and hiking. Her three greatest accomplishments include being the youngest Vice President of Philanthropy in Delta Zeta Sorority history; being the founder of an advocacy program, Hearing Matters, at the age of 14; and graduating high school and college a year early. Emma plans to work in corporate international business operations somewhere close to the ocean where she can go boating in her off time. She wants to spend as much time with family and travel the world with them by her side.
Christina Druen, 25
5’7” | Abingdon, Va.
Christina is a graduate of Emory & Henry College where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communications with a double minor in Business Management and Music. She is currently employed as a graphic designer for K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. In her free time, she loves to continue her graphic design work as a freelancer, travel and explore new areas, sing for local events, and volunteer for local nonprofits. Her greatest accomplishments include being a first-generation college student and graduating Magna Cum Laude; being selected for her dream internship with the Academy of Country Music (ACM) in Los Angeles as an Events & Operations Intern which included working with the ACM Party for a Cause Festival, the ACM Award Show, the ACM Honors Award Show, Lifting Lives, and the Special Olympic World Games and finally; she was given the opportunity to sing the National Anthem for the Food City 300 in August at Bristol Motor Speedway and was proposed to by her boyfriend of two years immediately after on National TV. Christina’s future career plans are to continue to grow with Food City, expand her freelance business, and continue to volunteer for local nonprofit agencies.
Courtney Grap, 23
5’2” | Kingsport, Tenn.
Courtney is currently a student at East Tennessee State University pursuing her Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. In May of 2018, she obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and Public Health from the University of Georgia. She is currently employed at The Blake Assisted Living Facility of Kingsport and the ETSU College of Nursing Simulation Lab. When she’s not pursuing her dream of becoming a nurse, she loves spending time with family and friends, cheering on the Georgia Bulldogs, playing with her corgi named Baxter, watching Hallmark movies, finding a new hiking trail, kayaking, and wake boarding. She also enjoys cooking, baking, and trying out new recipes. Her three greatest accomplishments include being selected by her peers to serve as the class representative on the Student Advisory Council for the ETSU College of Nursing, serving on the executive board of the second largest collegiate Relay for Life for three years, and singing the National Anthem at an Atlanta Braves game. Courtney plans to graduate in May 2020 with her Nursing degree and continue her education to become a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner.
Peyton Kilgore, 18
5’8” | Kingsport, Tenn.
Peyton is a recent graduate from Dobyns Bennett High School. She is taking a semester off from school and will be restarting this spring to pursue a career in pediatric nursing. She is currently employed by Dick’s Sporting Goods. She enjoys being outdoors and in nature, kayaking, swimming, making beaded jewelry, and learning new things. Her three greatest accomplishments include graduating high school with honors, living with Type 1 diabetes and being able to encourage others that also have the disease, and saving up enough money to buy her dream car. Peyton plans on going to school to be a nurse and also wants to pursue becoming a dermatologist. She hopes to succeed in her dream career, live in a small suburb, and eventually have a family.
Mikaela Campbell-Magaña, 24
5’4” | Abingdon, Va.
Mikaela is a recent graduate from King University where she earned her Masters of Business Administration with a specialization in Project Management. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from University of Virginia’s College at Wise. She is employed by K-VA-T Food Stores, Inc. and CGI. Her hobbies include lifting, biking, running, and all things outdoors. She enjoys cooking, drawing, reading, and spending time with family, friends, and her puppy Phillip. Her three greatest accomplishments include being a first-generation college student and completing her undergraduate studies, earning her Master’s, and being involved with Habitat for Humanity. Mikaela plans to be a more active member in her community and make a lasting, positive impact on those she encounters.
Maddie Noe, 22
5’5” | Johnson City, Tenn.
Maddie is currently a student at East Tennessee State University Bill Gatton College of Pharmacy and is employed by CVS Pharmacy. Her hobbies include spending time with family, friends, and her two cats — Fallon and Stella. When given the chance, she enjoys watching baking shows on Netflix. On the weekends she’s always studying for an upcoming exam, but her definition of a break is watching or attending NASCAR events. Her three greatest accomplishments include being accepted into pharmacy school at 19 years old, holding many positions and honors within her college while maintaining a 4.0 GPA, and being deeply dedicated to bringing awareness to the Autism community through many promotions and activities. Maddie plans to seek a clinical pharmacist position through Food City.
Megan Parton, 19
5’3” | Seymour, Tenn.
Megan is currently a student at the University of Tennessee Medical Center’s School of Radiography. She is employed by the UT Medical Center Emergency Department. Her hobbies include staying active, spending time with family and friends, supporting her alma mater, never missing a NASCAR race or UT football game, and volunteering with organizations such as Alzheimer’s Association. Her three greatest accomplishments include being accepted into a competitive radiography program; graduating high school in the top of her class with 34 college credits, allowing her to obtain an Associates Degree from Walter State in Pre-Imaging Sciences a year early with Cum Laude honor; and finally being named 2018 Girls Basketball Player of the Year. Megan plans on graduating in 2021 with a radiography degree and will further her education aspiring to specialize in Nuclear Medicine. She strives to be employed at UT Medical Center or East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
Shyanne Pressley, 19
5’1” | Chuckey, Tenn.
Shyanne is currently a student at Walters State Community College (Niswonger Campus). She is currently employed by Landair Transport in Greeneville, TN. Shyanne enjoys pageants, crafting, and make-up. Her greatest accomplishments include graduating David Crockett High School with a GPA above 3.5, winning Miss Bookworm 2019, winning Miss East Tennessee Royalty as Director’s Supreme out of 60 contestants, and winning Miss Southern States Ultimate Grand Supreme at the Miss Tennessee Pageant. Shyanne plans to complete her degree in Dental Hygiene where she can work daily in a field she loves before getting married and starting a family.
Kailen Rambo, 19
5’2” | Unicoi, Tenn.
Kailen is currently a student at East Tennessee State University and is employed by Food City. Her hobbies include dancing, swimming, and reading. Her three greatest accomplishments include becoming Front-End Manager at Food City at 18, making the Dean’s List every semester at ETSU, and graduating in the top ten percent of her class while completing several college credit classes in high school. Kailen plans to graduate ETSU with her Bachelor’s in Nursing and then pursue her Master’s and Doctorate in Nursing. Her goal is to be a nurse practitioner and go far in life helping others.
Mackenzie Reynolds, 20
5’6” | Maynardville, Tenn.
Mackenzie is a current student at the University of Tennessee and is employed by Food City. She enjoys baking sweets, painting landscapes, and spending her free time with friends and family. Her three greatest accomplishments include making the Dean’s list at her university, being September Associate of the Month, and working as a Haslam Network Mentor. Mackenzie plans to obtain a Bachelor’s degree in Business Analytics and obtain a job as a data analyst in a corporate sector. She also plans to continue her involvement with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Fantasy of Trees.
Lani Rinehardt, 20
5’8” | Meadowview, Va.
Lani is currently a student at Emory & Henry College and is employed by the Emory & Henry Bookstore. Her hobbies include hiking, playing sports, playing with her puppy, and hanging out with her sorority sisters. Her three greatest accomplishments include becoming a certified scuba diver, maintaining honor roll status while having a part-time job, and becoming a dog owner. Lani will graduate from Emory & Henry College in spring 2020 and plans to obtain her Doctorate in Occupational Therapy.
Megan Rodes, 22
5’4” | Sneedville, Tenn.
Megan attended Walter State Community College for four years and is now employed by Olive Garden and Redbud Deli. Her hobbies include reading, baking, horseback riding, being outdoors, drawing, painting, studying, trying new foods, and hiking. Her three greatest accomplishments include becoming a certified trainer at Olive Garden, being able to work 50 hours per week and still maintain a social life, and finally, becoming a strong, brave, and determined woman who believes she can do anything she puts her mind to. Megan plans to further her education in the field of science. She hopes to one day have the option to be a zookeeper or a crime scene investigator.
Heather Sharp, 24
5’6” | Bluefield, Va.
Heather graduated Cum Laude from Bluefield College in May of 2017 with a Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts. She is employed by The Recreation Department of the Town of Bluefield, Virginia. Her interests include fitness, acting, education, spending time with family, cooking, and working hard to accomplish her goals. Her three greatest accomplishments include dedicating years of service to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, starting a self-sustained summer day camp for underprivileged children, and being signed to Evolution Talent Agency. Heather plans to turn her summer day camp into an afterschool program, continue to work her full-time job, and build her acting and modeling portfolio. Her long-term goals include a Bachelor’s degree as an Exercise and Sports Science Major so she can pursue a Master’s in Physical Therapy.
McKenzie Templeton, 19
5’4” | Johnson City, Tenn.
McKenzie is currently a student at East Tennessee State University and is an intern at Streamworks, a retail associate at Ross, and a Features Writer for the East Tennessean. Her hobbies include hiking, traveling, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, and volunteering. Her greatest accomplishments include being Founder & President of the ABLE Organization, receiving the Tennessee Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award, being a Tennessee General Assembly Proclamation recipient for founding the organization Stand Up for Down Syndrome, and being a National Youth Activist Award recipient. McKenzie plans to graduate with her Bachelor’s degree, gain employment in the marketing sector of a company, start her own business, and grow the ABLE Organization.
Bethany Welch, 23
5’9” | Woodlawn, Va.
Bethany is currently a student at Wytheville Community College and runs her own business called, Bethany W. B. LLC. Her hobbies include being a Christian activist for young women, mentoring upcoming Cosmetologists and Nail Technicians, portraying the Disney character Elsa, singing, kayaking, attending rodeos, hiking with her two beagles, shopping at Hobby Lobby, and attending NASCAR races. Her three greatest accomplishments include winning the Virginia State Championship in nail care and business presentation, starting her own business Bethany W.B. LLC as a Cosmetologist, Nail Technician, and Professional Make-up Artist, and purchasing her first home in Woodlawn, VA. Bethany plans to continue her education in salon business management, obtain her Associates degree in Health Sciences to work toward being accepted into the Registered Nursing Program at Wytheville Community College, and to become Miss Food City.
