Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MORRISTOWN HAS ISSUED A DENSE FOG ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING. * VISIBILITIES...ONE-QUARTER MILE OR LESS. * TIMING...NOW THROUGH 10 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES DUE TO RESTRICTED VISIBILITIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A DENSE FOG ADVISORY MEANS VISIBILITIES WILL FREQUENTLY BE REDUCED TO LESS THAN ONE QUARTER MILE. IF DRIVING...SLOW DOWN... USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS...AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&