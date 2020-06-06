In a phone conversation with Katie Grace, Sammie and I were competing. The contest was to see who loved K.G. the most – Nahnee or Papa. Referring to herself in third person the stinking cute six year old settled the issue with these words: “Everybody loves Katie Grace.”
She was almost correct. Probably everyone who knows her does love her. So we pressed her for names. She named parents and grandparents.
My next question was, “Who loves you more than any of these?”
She mulled over that one for a few seconds. Perhaps I heard a whispered prompt from Mom. Then she blurted out, “Jesus!”
Right answer! Jesus loves all the children of the world…and to Him we are all little children. Simplistic? Perhaps! Beyond our understanding? Definitely!
On the other hand, K.G. loves everybody. Suffering through the shut-down mode that has gripped our country, off and on for weeks, she has preferred the yard in front of her house to the backyard. She has a playhouse and playground equipment in the backyard, but fence and hedge make it too private. In the front yard she can wave and talk to neighbors passing by, whether she knows them or not. For her physical distancing has been especially anti-social. She loves everyone.
Jesus said we should become as little children and follow Him. That would include loving our neighbor as ourselves even when they are different from us, respecting others even when they are from another place or don’t talk like us, and being instruments of His peace.
The “Peace Prayer of St. Francis” implores the Lord to make us the kind of people who exchange hatred for love, injury for pardon, doubt for faith, despair for hope, darkness for light, and sadness for joy. Why do we not pray that prayer? Why do we prevent God from answering that prayer in our lives?
Perhaps the answer lies in a thought I saw recently on a church sign. It stated, “God designed the ark; man designed the Titanic.” Perhaps the reason we have such a hard time being obedient to Jesus’ command to love one another is that we humans have messed with God’s design and have made ourselves hateful, destructive and self-centered...and our design has created shipwrecks of horrific magnitude.
Just hours before His death on a cruel cross, Jesus offered this to His followers, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give to you. Not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your hearts be troubled or afraid.”
He also commanded, “…love one another as I have loved you,” then added, “Greater love has no one than this, that someone lays down his life for his friends.”
To say our world is filled with tribulation sounds like an understatement. Jesus warned that, “In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart, I have overcome the world.”
As we pass through tough times, it is important to stand together. It is even more important to kneel together and pray that the God of Peace and Love will guide us back to Himself.
Steve Playl, chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor, playlsr@yahoo.com
