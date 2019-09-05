BIG STONE GAP, Va. — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is hosting “Songs of Service” to celebrate the National Day of Service and Remembrance from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
“Songs of Service” is the ninth annual event at the park honoring all police, fire, armed forces, rescue members and other community servants.
“Songs of Service” will feature a performance by The Lonesome Trail Band. In addition to live music, hot dogs and refreshments will be available for a donation. Donations will benefit the Big Stone Gap Fire Department. All police, fire, armed forces, rescue members and other community servants who attend in uniform will receive a free hot dog and a drink.
Registration is required. For information or to register, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322. The registration deadline is Friday, Sept. 6.
For information about Virginia State Parks’ activities and amenities or to make reservations in one of the more than 1,800 campsites or 300 climate-controlled cabins, call the Virginia State Parks Reservation Center at 800-933-PARK or visit www.virginiastateparks.gov.
