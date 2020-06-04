BRISTOL, Tenn. — Paramount Bristol is filming six local bands/artists over the next three days as part of its Ghost Light Matching Funds Campaign.
Videographer Jordy Whetsell will direct, joined by the Paramount’s sound engineer Bobby Beck and Technical Director Ken Cornett. The production team will work with the artists to create a performance that feels “live” in every aspect, with concert sound, lighting and special effects.
The only thing missing will be the audience.
“It has been much too quiet in the Paramount since we closed our doors on March 15, because of the pandemic,” said Executive Director Miles Marek. “This concert series is a safe way to bring live music and artists back into the Paramount and share it with our patrons, until it’s time to invite audiences back.”
The Paramount recently launched its Ghost Light Matching Funds campaign, underwritten by Edward Jones investments. Contributions to the campaign are tax-deductible and will be doubled by a matching challenge gift from Paramount Board Chair Rob Simis and his wife Teresa Cloyd.
The artists involved cross musical boundaries from blues to country, jazz to soul, and from Americana to rock ‘n roll. Once produced, the artists and the theater will share the videos, giving them a chance to reconnect with fans and patrons, reminding them that the music will be here for them when this “intermission” is over.
