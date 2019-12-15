Q: With Christmas almost upon us, I realized that I know next to nothing about the composer of one of the most popular Christmas songs, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Who wrote the song and have we heard any other songs by the composer?
A: This is a common question we get this time of year. We all know Dasher and Dancer, but do you know Robert L. May? He is the author of the original poem about Rudolph, the misfit-turned-hero.
May was born into an affluent secular Jewish home in New York in 1905. He was a Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Dartmouth. However, the Great Depression erased his family’s wealth, and he settled for a job as an advertisement copywriter for the retailer, Montgomery Ward.
For years it had been Montgomery Ward’s practice to give away short coloring books as a goodwill marketing gimmick to shoppers.
In early 1939, May was asked to write an upbeat Christmas story with an animal as the central character. Drawing on his own boyhood experience as a shy misfit and inspired by his young daughter and the death in July 1939 of his cancer-stricken wife, Mays completed the poem in August 1939. It was an immediate success.
Montgomery Ward reportedly distributed 2.4 million copies of the poem that year alone. Montgomery Ward owned the copyright until 1947 when the company gave it to May.
In 1948, May’s brother-in-law, songwriter Johnny Marks, composed the now-famous music and lyrics to the song we all sing today. Marks is the composer of other well-loved Christmas songs such as “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and the songs used in the animated version of “Rudolph,” including “Silver and Gold,” “The Most Wonderful Day of the Year” and “A Holly Jolly Christmas.”
As North Carolina residents, we would be remiss if we failed to give a shout out to our fellow Tar Heel native, Maury Laws, and acknowledge his role in the Rudolph story. Born in Burlington, North Carolina, Laws began performing professionally during his teens as a member of the Hubie Heatwole Orchestra. Following the war, he settled in New York where started writing jingles for General Electric, American Motors, Kodak and Firestone.
In the mid ’60s, he became the musical director for the production company founded by Arthur Rankin and lyricist Jules Bass. His first project as musical director was “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” which premiered on Dec. 6, 1964, and has been rebroadcast every Christmas since, making it the longest-running holiday special.
Although other projects followed, his next big project came in December 1969 when he served as musical director for “Frosty the Snowman.” He also served as composer/musical director for “Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” (December 1970) and “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” (April 1971). And long before Peter Jackson turned J.R.R. Tolkien’s books into movie blockbusters, Laws served as composer/musical director on animated versions of Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” (1977) and “The Return of the King” (1980). Although he did not win an Oscar for his work on these features (as would composer Howard Shore nearly 30 years later), “The Hobbit” did win a Peabody Award and an Emmy nomination. May died in 1976 at the age of 71. Laws died last March at the age of 95 in Appleton, Wisconsin.
