Q: Who is the woman who sings the duet with Iggy Pop on his song, “Candy”?
A: The woman you hear singing the duet with Iggy is none other than Kate Pierson of the B-52’s. The song is found on Iggy’s highly regarded “Brick by Brick” album.
Released in 1990, the album was produced by Don Was of Was (Not Was) and is considered by many to be among Iggy’s finest albums.
In addition to her regular work with the B-52’s, Pierson has quite an impressive resume as a guest singer with a number of other artists including the aforementioned Iggy Pop, R.E.M. (“Shiny Happy People,” “Country Feedback” and “Me In Honey” from their 1991 album, “Out of Time”), the Ramones (on the song “Chop Suey” found on the extended version of “Pleasant Dreams”), and Matthew Sweet (on the 1989 album, “Earth”).
Q: Who is the scientist that yells out “Science” in Thomas Dolby’s hit, “She Blinded Me with Science”?
A: Born in London,
England, in 1958, Dolby, whose real name is Thomas Morgan Robertson, is best known for this quirky bit of New Wave electronica.
Released in 1982, “Science” peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He was given the nickname “Dolby” by school friends after the famous Dolby Laboratories, which developed the Dolby noise reduction system that was integrated into the cassette player he was enamored with.
“Science” is remembered not only for Dolby’s own unique singing style, but also by Dr. Magnus Alfred Pyke who periodically shouts out “She blinded me with science!” throughout the recording.
At the time of the song’s recording, Pyke, then 74 years old, was a somewhat well-known scientist, author and TV personality in England. From 1974 to 1979, Pyke was a regular panelist on the Yorkshire Television program, “Don’t Ask Me,” a show featuring a panel of experts who would answer viewer questions about science. He cultivated an image as being something of a “mad” professor, so he wasn’t playing against type at all when he appeared on Dolby’s song.
Although he enjoyed his work on the song, he grew tired of having people come up to him in public and yell his catchphrase in his face. In the early ’90s, he was injured by a home invader whom he tried to club with his cane. He died in October 1992.
Q: Marty Robbins recorded “18 Yellow Roses” many years ago. I have it on a cassette, but I’ve never seen it on a CD. Has it ever been released on compact disc?
A: With 16 No. 1 country hits and the recipient of the first Grammy Award for a country song, Robbins was one of country music’s biggest stars of the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s.
His most famous song was “El Paso, which crossed over to the pop charts and reached No. 1 in 1960. “18 Yellow Roses” was originally a hit for Bobby Darin in 1962.
Eleven years later, Robbins recorded the song and included it on the out-of-print Marty Robbins, one of three albums he released in 1973. The song can currently be found on the import CD “The Best of Marty Robbins” on the Columbia Europe label.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.