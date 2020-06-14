Q: I was watching a rerun of “Without a Trace” recently and heard a song that I believe is called “Any Day Now.” Can you tell me the name of the artist?
A: The song you heard at the end of the episode titled “Hang on to Me” was “I Shall Be Released” by Aaron Neville.
Written by Bob Dylan, the song’s lyrics (“I see my light come shining, From the west unto the east, Any day now, any day now, I shall be released”) would lead
you to believe the song may be called “Any Day Now.”
The song has been recorded by many artists including Joan Baez, Joe Cocker, Nina Simone, and the Tremeloes who had a Top 30 hit in the U.K. with it in 1968.
It was first brought to the American public’s attention in 1968 when it was included on the Band’s landmark album, “Music from Big Pink.” Dylan included his own version of the song on his 1971 album, “Greatest Hits, Vol. 2.” Neville’s version can be found on his 2000 album “Devotion.”
Q: I’ve always wondered who the “7 Chinese Brothers” were that R.E.M. referred to in their song of the same name.
A: Although R.E.M. was among the most highly acclaimed bands, one of the early criticisms leveled against R.E.M. was Michael Stipe’s muffled vocals and inscrutable lyrics.
Although Stipe’s vocals are more easily understood on this song from 1984’s “Reckoning” album, his lyrics are still oblique.
They appear to refer to the 1938 children’s story, “Five Chinese Brothers,” written by Claire Huchet Bishop, itself an adaptation of an old Chinese folk tale.
In the story, five identical brothers are mistakenly believed to be only one. Each brother has a supernatural ability — one can hold the entire ocean in his mouth, another has an unbreakable neck, another cannot be burned, one can stretch his legs as far as necessary, and one can hold his breath forever. Why Stipe felt compelled to refer to this story in this song remains, well … inscrutable.
Q: Can you tell me who wrote and performs the theme to “NCIS”?
A: The theme song to “NCIS,” CBS’s action/adventure drama about the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, was written and performed by Numeriklab, a self-described Seattle-based “collaborative collective” that was founded initially by three friends nicknamed “Nast,” “heedMattick,” and “m.0” and which specializes in all aspects of electronic music. They eventually were joined by another friend, nicknamed “Bird.” It was the original trio who teamed up to write and record the theme to “NCIS.”
Q: I’ve been hunting for a song from the movie “Adventures in Babysitting” for some time. The song is “I Just Can’t Stop.” I can’t remember who sang it. Can you help me?
A: When producer Barry Goldberg began working on the soundtrack to the 1987 film “Adventures in Babysitting,” he selected the late-Percy Sledge to sing one of the songs to be used in the movie.
Of course Sledge is best known for his 1966 No. 1 hit “When A Man Loves A Woman.”
The song, “Just Can’t Stop,” was a Goldberg composition and is only available on the movie soundtrack.
