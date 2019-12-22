Q: As we near the 25th anniversary of the release of Alanis Morissette’s mid-’90s breakthrough record, “Jagged Little Pill,” has it ever been disclosed who she might have been singing about on “You Oughta Know”?
A: Now reimagined on Broadway depicting a fictional family, “Jagged Little Pill” spoke to a generation of young people, primarily women, when it was first released in 1995. It won five Grammys that year and has sold over 33 million copies worldwide. While “You Oughta Know” is certainly a stinging rebuke to someone, Morissette has never disclosed whether it is actually about a specific person. She has said in interviews that she writes songs for herself, and lets the songs speak for themselves. That, however, has not stopped people from speculating. Actor-comedian Dave Coulier has alternately confirmed and denied that he is the subject, while others have pointed to former hockey player Mike Peluso, ex-”Friends” actor Matt LeBlanc and musician/producer Leslie Howe, who recorded Morissette’s first two records. Whoever the real inspiration was, he must certainly have thought it ironic that the song and album have been so successful.
Q: I recently saw the movie “Lost in Translation” and heard a song that I really liked. It plays at the end of the movie. Can you tell me the name of the song and who sings it?
A: From your description, it sounds like the song is “Just Like Honey” by the Jesus and Mary Chain. It originally appeared on the band’s splendid 1985 debut album, “Psychocandy.” It is also available on their best-of album, “21 Singles” in addition to being featured on the soundtrack to the movie that stars Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson. The song, which features the lyrics “Walking back to you/Is the hardest thing that I can do/That I can do for you,” seems to underscore perfectly the conflicting emotions both characters feel as the movie ends.
Q: My favorite Brooks & Dunn song is “Good Cowboy.” I noticed that neither Kix Brooks nor Ronnie Dunn are listed on the credits. Is it a cover of another song?
A: The Brooks & Dunn song “Good Cowboy” is a slightly altered version of “Good Texan” by the Vaughan Brothers. Famed blues guitarists Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jimmie Vaughan had established successful careers separately (Stevie Ray as a session guitarist and leader of Double Trouble and Jimmie as the founder of the Fabulous Thunderbirds) before the brothers decided to record an album together. Tragically, Stevie Ray Vaughan was killed in a helicopter crash in August 1990, just one month before the Vaughan Brothers only album, “Family Style,” was released. It reached No. 7 on the album charts, and “Good Texan,” written by Jimmie Vaughan and Nile Rodgers, reached No. 18 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart in 1991. Brooks and Dunn replaced the word “Texan” with “Cowboy” in the song’s title and lyrics and included it on their 2003 release, “Red Dirt Road,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Country Album chart and No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.
