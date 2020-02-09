Q: I heard that classic song, “All Right Now,” by the band Free on my classic rock radio station recently. Whatever happened to Free?
A: The band Free arose from the London blues scene in 1968. Although they were a relatively short-lived group, they helped lay the musical groundwork for Led Zeppelin, which formed a year after Free did, and later bands such as Queen and Foreigner.
The original members were all quite young when they first came together. Vocalist Paul Rodgers and drummer Simon Kirke were both 19, guitarist Paul Kossoff was 18, and bassist Andy Fraser was only 16.
Their first two albums, “Tons of Sobs” (1968) and “Free” (1969), established their reputation as pioneers in blues rock; however, their sales lagged their reputation. It was not until 1970’s “Fire and Water,” with its now iconic hit, “All Right Now,” that the public catapulted Free to superstardom and helped earn Rodgers the nickname, “The Voice.”
The song reached No. 4 in the U.S. and has since become a classic rock radio mainstay. By 1990, the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) certified that the song had been played on the radio over 1 million times in the U.S. alone.
The band broke up in 1971 due to creative differences between Rodgers and Fraser, as well as Kossoff’s drug habit. They tried to make a second go of it during 1972 but eventually called it quits in 1973. Kossoff died in 1976 from a drug-induced heart attack. Rodgers and Kirke left to form Bad Company with ex-King Crimson bassist Boz Burrell and guitarist Mick Ralphs, who had been with Mott the Hoople. Between 2004-09 Rodgers joined with Brian May and Roger Taylor for a world-wide tour billed as “Queen + Paul Rodgers.” He has also done several reunion tours with Bad Company.
Q: I have always wondered about the title of Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog.” Those words are never mentioned in the song. Where did the title come from?
A: The answer to your question proves that sometimes the inspiration behind a song title is not as interesting and thoughtful as you might imagine.
“Black Dog” was named after a black Labrador retriever that wandered around the grounds of Headley Grange Studios while the band was recording the song. It’s as simple as that. “Black Dog” is one of Led Zeppelin’s most popular songs and their second biggest hit on the American charts. It reached No. 15 in 1971. Their biggest hit was “Whole Lotta Love” which reached No. 4 in 1970.
Q: I remember a man named Elmo Tanner in the ’40s who whistled a tune that was played often on the juke boxes everywhere. It was a melody similar to the “Flight of the Bumble Bee.” It was really hard to imagine a man could do that. My friends find this rather amusing when I tell them about it. I am hoping you could verify this for me.
A: Tell your friends that you’re not crazy. Elmo Tanner was a popular whistler with the Ted Weems Band in the ’30s and ’40s. He started his music career as a singer, but his ability to whistle caught the attention of Weems.
The band recorded their biggest hit, “Heartaches,” in 1938, but it didn’t become a hit until 1947. Other whistled hits include “Nola” and “Indian Love Call.” Tanner died in 1990 at the age of 86.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.