Q: I’m pretty sure none of the members of Mumford & Sons are actually related, so why the name?
A: With four albums, multiple Grammy nominations, including winning the Grammy for Album of the Year for their 2013 album, “Babel,” Mumford & Sons is one of the most popular bands in recent years. The band formed in West London in 2007 and consists of frontman/guitarist/drummer Marcus Mumford, keyboardist Ben Lovett, guitarist Winston Marshall and bassist Ted Dwane. Each member is a multi-instrumentalist. They decided to call themselves Mumford & Sons because Mumford was their leader, and they liked that it sounded like a family business. However, in a 2015 interview published on NME.com, Marcus Mumford said that he now regrets the choice and wishes they could change it, but he realizes that it was too late to do so. Their fourth studio album, “Delta,” was released in September 2018 and became their third album to hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 record chart.
Q: I’ve always wondered why Stevie Wonder and Jeff Beck both recorded “Superstition” within a year of each other. Why would two prominent musicians record the same song at the same time?
A: Initially, Stevie Wonder wrote “Superstition” for Jeff Beck to record. Beck’s version of the song appears on his 1973 album, “Beck Bogert & Appice.” Apparently recognizing the song’s potential, Wonder also recorded the song for his 1972 album, “Talking Book.” Due to Motown’s insistence, Wonder released “Superstition” as a single before Beck’s version was released. Wonder’s version quickly became a No. 1 hit. Although the situation caused tension between the two artists, they eventually worked together again on Beck’s 1975 album, “Blow by Blow.”
Q: Can you tell me who the backup singers are on Lou Reed’s song, “Walk on the Wild Side”?
A: The female trio, Thunderthighs, provided the “doo-de-doo’s” in between the verses of Reed’s seminal hit, “Walk on the Wild Side.” Individually, the members of the Thunderthighs were Dari Lalou, Karen Friedman and Casey Synge. Their name reportedly was inspired by a beefy football player who walked into the shop where Lalou worked and asked if she had any jeans for a person with “thunder thighs.” When Lalou related this story to the others, they thought it would be funny to call themselves Thunderthighs. They became rather well-known as a tight backup trio that was in fairly high demand. In addition to “Walk on the Wild Side,” they recorded with such artists as John Lennon, Jeff Beck, John Entwistle and Steve Winwood. In a 2004 letter to a website devoted to ’70s-era female glam-rockers, Synge confirmed that Thunderthighs had never recorded a full-length LP. In fact, she said, the only song of theirs that they were able to release was “Lady in Question,” and it was only released as a B-side. Also in her letter she stated that she and Lalou had remained in touch and had, in fact, started a song writing publishing company together called “Sing & Win Songs.” She also said that Friedman died in 1991. Incidentally, despite Reed’s use of offensive language when referring to the backing vocalists, all three members of Thunderthighs are white.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.