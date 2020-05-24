Q: What music was used at the beginning of “Donovan’s Reef,” the 1963 movie by John Ford? It was also used in other parts of the film and at the end. It had a beautiful Hawaiian melody.
A: “Donovan’s Reef,” the last John Ford movie to star John Wayne, was scored by the legendary Cyril Mockridge. The opening theme uses the traditional Hawaiian song “Pupa O Ewa” as its basis, and it is used throughout the movie.
There is an English version of the song titled “Pearly Shells.” Although the soundtrack to “Donovan’s Reef” may prove hard to find, many versions of both “Pupa O Ewa” and “Pearly Shells” have been recorded throughout the years and appear on many albums.
Q: Like a lot of people, I’ve been watching a lot of TV during the pandemic. I remember seeing a documentary about Richard Burton several years ago. I can’t remember the title, but it featured a beautiful song that played during the portion showing his funeral. I remember it being operatic and sung by a female artist. Perhaps it was Maria Callas. It has haunted me, and I certainly would appreciate knowing the title.
A: The film in question is titled, “In from the Cold? A Portrait of Richard Burton,” and was made in 1988 by British filmmaker Tony Palmer. The song in question is “When I Am Laid in Earth” from “Dido & Aeneas” by the renowned British composer of the last half of the 17th century, Henry Purcell.
The singer on the particular recording is the Norwegian soprano, Kirsten Flagstad. Palmer, whose resume includes credits on over 100 films, is especially interested in musical documentaries and historical drama films.
In addition to the biography of Burton, Palmer’s subjects have ranged from the Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, and Cream to Wagner, Benjamin Britten and Maria Callas. He has received over 40 international awards for his films, including 10 Gold Medals from the New York Film and Television Festival. Flagstad was born in Hamar, Norway, in July 1895 and died in Oslo, Norway, in December 1962. Although she was quite popular in Scandinavia — she had her professional debut in 1913 — she was virtually unknown elsewhere until she made her debut as Sieglinde in Richard Wagner’s “Die Walkure” at New York’s famed Metropolitan Opera in February 1935. Her recording of “When I Am Laid in Earth” is widely available on many classical compilation albums.
Q: There is a song from the late ’80s or early ’90s that I haven’t been able to find anywhere. I believe the artist’s name was Taj Mahal (a woman, not the blues singer) and the title of the song was “Live Next Door.” The lyrics were something like “I had a dream I lived next door to me/And what I saw was pure insanity.” Can you help me find the song?
A: The song you’re referring to is “I & I” by Taja Sevelle (born Nancy Richardson). She is best known for her 1987 song “Love is Contagious” off her Prince-produced debut album. “I & I” can be found on her 1997 album, “Toys of Vanity.”
