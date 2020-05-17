Q: Can you tell me the title of the theme music used on all those old Bugs Bunny cartoons? I’m trying to find the sheet music for it.
A: If you happen to own any of Warner Brothers’ “Looney Tunes” collections, you will notice that there are actually two different signature theme songs that have become familiar to most of us who grew up on these wonderful cartoons.
That’s because Warner Brothers had two different cartoon series in production. Inspired by — or, more correctly, in competition with — Walt Disney’s studios, which found success with two series (“Mickey Mouse” and “Silly Symphonies”), Warner Brothers launched its “Looney Tunes” series in 1930 and its “Merry Melodies” series the following year.
Between 1930 and 1937, the “Looney Tunes” series used several different theme songs. By 1937, however, “Looney Tunes” had settled on “The Merry-Go-Round Broke Down,” written by Cliff Friend and Dave Franklin, as its signature theme song, while “Merry Melodies” used “Merrily We Roll Along,” adapted and rewritten by Charles Tobias, Murray Mencher and Eddie Cantor from an old nursery rhyme tune and arranged by Warner Brothers’ staff arranger, Carl W. Stalling.
Q: I’ve always wondered who composed the famous Twentieth Century-Fox theme music. Can you tell me?
A: That instantly recognizable fanfare, appropriately titled, “Twentieth Century-Fox Fanfare,” was written in 1933 by famed Hollywood composer, arranger and conductor Alfred Newman.
Newman, who was born in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1901, was the eldest of 10 children. He took to the piano at a very early age and came under the tutelage of some very prestigious teachers, including the Polish pianist Sigismond Stojowski.
His seemingly promising career as a performer, however, gave way to the economic realities that faced his parents, and he was forced to begin working for a living to help his family. Eventually, he came to the attention of Irving Berlin, who brought the younger Newman to Hollywood to be musical director for one of Berlin’s first musical films, “Reaching for the Moon.”
Shortly thereafter, he began working for Samuel Goldwyn and United Artists and eventually for Twentieth Century-Fox. He quickly became one of the leading names in music in Hollywood. By the time of his death in 1970, he had been nominated for a record 44 Academy Awards and had won nine for his work.
Q: In reading the liner notes of Garth Brooks’ “The Hits,” he says that Tanya Tucker originally recorded “The Thunder Rolls.” Was her version ever released?
A: “The Thunder Rolls” was the second song written by Garth Brooks and his occasional collaborator Pat Alger.
After recording a demo together, they shopped it around, and Tanya Tucker was one of a few artists who showed interest in it. She eventually recorded the song but never released it.
Before long, Brooks landed a record deal of his own and began recording the songs that he had previously tried to sell to others. Included on his second album, “The Thunder Rolls” reached the top of the country charts in June 1991.
After the success Brooks had with the song, Tucker included her version on her 1995 box set simply titled “Tanya Tucker.” The song can also be found on the 1996 compilation album, “Harley Davidson Country Road Songs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.