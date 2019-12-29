Q: Can you tell me the meaning behind the song “Badge,” particularly the title since the word never appears in the song?
A: “Badge” was written by Eric Clapton, George Harrison and Ringo Starr in 1968 and was featured on Cream’s last studio album, 1969’s “Goodbye.” In a 1977 interview with Crawdaddy magazine, Harrison stated: “I helped Eric write ‘Badge’ you know. Each of them had to come up with a song for that ‘Goodbye’ album and Eric didn’t have his written. We were working across from each other and I was writing the lyrics down and we came to the middle part so I wrote ‘Bridge.’ Eric read it upside down and cracked up laughing — ‘What’s “Badge”?’ he said.” So there you have it. The song’s title is the result of Harrison’s sloppy handwriting.
Q: In the movie “27 Dresses,” there’s a song that starts with a line that sounds like “Sometimes I go out by myself and look across the water.” It is sung by a woman. Can you identify the song for me?
A: The song is “Valerie” and can be found on Mark Ronson’s 2007 album, “Version.” Ronson is currently one of music’s top producers. He wrote “Uptown Funk,” which Bruno Mars rode to the top of the charts in 2014. He was born in England but moved to the U.S. when he was 8 years old. As a young man, he began experimenting with mixing music and became famous around New York City. His released his first album, “Here Comes the Fuzz,” in 2003. The release led to jobs producing songs for artists like Sean Paul, Macy Gray, Lily Allen, and Amy Winehouse. His production of Winehouse’s “Back to Black” album earned him three Grammy Awards in 2007. When Ronson was recording his second album, which included new versions of recent British hits, he called Winehouse. It is her voice you hear singing the soulful version of the Zutons’ Top Ten UK hit from July 2006. Ronson and Winehouse’s “Valerie” almost topped the UK charts, peaking at No. 2 in October 2007.
Q: I read somewhere that Pink Floyd’s Richard Wright sang on a few Pink Floyd songs. I was not aware of any Pink Floyd songs that were not sung by David Gilmour or Roger Waters. Which songs did he sing?
A: Richard Wright was a founding member of Pink Floyd. He played keyboards for the band and also wrote or co-wrote many classics like “Time,” “Us and Them,” “The Great Gig in the Sky” and “Shine On You Crazy Diamond.” He shared vocal duties with Gilmour on two of their most famous songs, “Time” and “Us and Them.” His lead vocal can be heard during the chorus of “Time” (“tired of lying in the sunshine, staying home to watch the rain”). Wright performed with Pink Floyd during their famous reunion show at the Live 8 concert in July 2005 and was reportedly working on a solo project when he was diagnosed with cancer. Wright died Sept. 15, 2008, at the age of 65. By the way, in regards to Pink Floyd songs not sung by Gilmour and Waters, the song “Have a Cigar” was sung by non-band member, Roy Harper.
