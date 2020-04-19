Q: Whatever happened to Su Tissue (born Sue McLane)? She was the singer for Suburban Lawns in the late ’70s to early ’80s, but after a solo album and brief movie appearance she has seemingly disappeared. Where is she now, and what has she been doing?
A: Apparently, you are not alone in wondering what happened to Su Tissue following the band’s breakup in 1983. Speculation over her whereabouts has become something of an underground parlor game.
Sue “Su Tissue” McLane and William “Vex Billingsgate” Ransome were students at the California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) in Long Beach, California. They formed Suburban Lawns in 1983 with Richard “Frankie Ennui” Whitney, Charles “Chuck Roast” Rodriguez, and John “John Gleur” McBurney.
They released their first single, “Gidget Goes to Hell,” in 1979, and their self-titled debut album in 1981 on the I.R.S. label. In 1983, they released a five-song EP called “Baby,” then they disbanded.
Except for the solo album and appearance in Jonathan Demme’s 1986 comedy, “Something Wild,” which starred Melanie Griffith, Jeff Daniels and Ray Liotta, Sue McLane seemingly dropped off the face of the earth, taking Su Tissue with her.
A couple of years ago, a fan of Suburban Lawns wondered, as you have, “Whatever happened to Su Tissue?” He created a Facebook page with that very name, thinking he could harness the power of the internet to track down the mysterious Su Tissue. He says, though, it became increasingly obvious that she wished not to be found.
So, despite his hinting that he knows the truth, the page author has said he has decided to respect her wishes. The page has since switched its focus from finding Su to simply being a space that celebrates the band for who and what it was.
Q: Was the old Wilson Pickett song, “Mustang Sally,” written about anyone in particular?
A: Although Wilson Pickett’s version might be the most famous, he did not write the song. “Sir” Mack Rice wrote and recorded the song in 1965, a year before Pickett rode it up the charts.
Born Connie Rice in Clarksdale, Mississippi, in 1933, Sir Mack Rice emerged as an R&B/blues vocalist and songwriter in Detroit during the 1950s, first as a member of the Five Scalders and then as a member of the Falcons from 1957-63.
He decided to try his hand as a soloist, and it was in this capacity that he wrote and recorded what was to become his most popular song. Legend has it that Rice wrote the song as a joke when he learned that one of gospel singer Della Reese’s bandmembers wanted a new Ford Mustang car.
The story goes that the song’s original title was “Mustang Mama” but was changed to “Mustang Sally” at the suggestion of Aretha Franklin.
The song has achieved a status within the R&B genre similar to that of such rock songs like “Stairway to Heaven” or “Free Bird.”
A veritable “who’s who” of artists have covered the song, including the Kingsmen (“Louie Louie”), the Young Rascals (“Good Lovin’”), Muddy Waters, the Commitments (featured in their 1991 eponymously titled film), and Bruce Springsteen.
