Q: I recently heard that Aerosmith’s “Walk This Way” was inspired by a movie. Do you know which movie inspired the song?
A: According to guitarist Joe Perry, the band was trying to create a song built on the now-famous guitar riff in “Walk This Way.”
While Steven Tyler was still trying to write lyrics for the song, Perry and the rest of the band went to see the Mel Brooks movie, “Young Frankenstein.” In the movie, Igor, played by Marty Feldman, answers a knock on the door and ushers in Gene Wilder’s Dr. Frankenstein by saying “walk this way.” Of course, Dr. Frankenstein follows Igor by imitating his limp and hunched back.
When the others met up with Tyler after seeing the movie, they insisted that the song be titled “Walk This Way.” The song became Aerosmith’s second Top Ten hit when it reached No. 10 in 1977.
Q: Can you tell me the meaning behind the title of the Genesis song “Abacab”?
A: The word “Abacab” refers to the structure of the song.
The song contains three different musical sections. The band identified each section by calling them Section A, Section B, and Section C. At one point during the song’s development, the song structure was A-B-A-C-A-B. Although the final version of the song does not hold to this format, the name stuck.
Q: Can you help me find a song? It starts out “The changing of sunlight to moonlight.” I think it’s from the early ’70s.
A: The song is “Reflections of My Life” by Marmalade.
The band formed in Scotland in the early ’60s and performed for many years as Dean Ford & the Gaylords. In 1964, they moved to London, hired a new manager, changed their name to Marmalade and signed a recording contract with CBS Records.
They released a version of the Beatles’ “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da,” which reached No. 1 in December 1968, becoming one of only a few Beatles songs to be released by another artist prior to being released by the Beatles. In 1970, they had their first American hit with “Reflections of My Life” which peaked at No. 10.
Q: Can you tell me singer Pitbull’s real name and how he got his nickname?
A: The rapper known as Pitbull was born Armando Christian Pérez in Miami, Florida, in January 1981.
He has said that he took the nickname “Pitbull” based on a comment someone made comparing his musical attitude to the tenacity of a pitbull. “I liked [the comparison],” he said, “and I chose it as my name because pitbulls are brave and are outlawed in Dade County where I live. Now, I’m the only Pitbull in my county.”
Q: I recently heard a beautiful version of Sting’s “Fields of Gold” sung by a woman. Where can I find that version?
A: You probably heard Eva Cassidy’s version of “Fields of Gold.”
Eva Cassidy enjoyed fame in the Washington DC area in the early ’90s. In 1998, “Songbird,” a compilation of the best tracks from her previous albums (including “Fields of Gold”) was released. It became a hit in the UK and was moderately successful in the U.S.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.