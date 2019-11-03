Q: I heard Bruce Springsteen’s classic song “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)” recently, and it got me wondering: Was Rosalita a real person?
A: According to multiple sources, the answer is, yes, but not by that name. Apparently, a young Springsteen found his early muse in a young woman named Diane Lozito. They met in 1971 and she made her debut as Crazy Janey in “Spirit in the Night” from Springsteen’s debut album, “Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J.” She also served as inspiration for Sandy in “4th of July, Asbury Park (Sandy),” Rosalita, and as the love interest in “Thundercrack,” all songs that were recorded for his second album, “The Wild, the Innocent and the E Street Shuffle.” “Thundercrack” did not make it onto the final album. Springsteen reportedly never used Diane’s real name in a song because, as he told her at the time, “Nothing rhymes with Diane.” However, she did have a grandmother named Rose Lozito. That’s the origin of the name in the song.
Q: I’ve often heard about the ill-fated Rolling Stones concert at Altamont Speedway that ended with the death of a spectator at the hands of a member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club, but I’ve never heard who the victim was or what happened to the person accused of committing the murder. Can you tell me?
A: There has indeed been much discussion through the years about the infamous concert that was held on Dec. 6, 1969, at Altamont Speedway in California. In particular, questions still remain concerning the controversial decision to bring in members of the Hells Angels to serve in some official capacity. Sam Cutler, the Stones’ road manager at the time, vehemently insisted that the Angels were hired — reportedly for $500-worth of beer — to guard the generators only. Members of the Angels, however, said that they were hired to guard the Stones and keep people off the stage. Whatever the real arrangement, there is little disagreement that by the time the Stones hit the stage, most of the Angels were drunk, many in the crowd were high on all kinds of drugs, and tempers were rising. According to most accounts, 18-year old Meredith Hunter tried to get on the stage but was punched and pushed back by the Angels. Much of the altercation was caught on film because the concert was being filmed for what was to become the documentary, “Gimme Shelter.” On the film, Hunter can be seen pulling a gun, whereupon he was stabbed fatally five times by 21-year old Alan Passaro. Passaro was charged for murder but was acquitted in 1971, the jury apparently believing his claim of self-defense. In 1985, Passaro himself was found dead in the Anderson Reservoir with $10,000 in his pocket. Although foul play was suspected, no one has ever been charged. With regard to the concert, it might interest you to know that the other bands on the program were Santana, Jefferson Airplane, the Flying Burrito Brothers, and Crosby, Stills and Nash. The Grateful Dead were scheduled to perform but pulled out as the crowd became rowdier. In 2008, the BBC reported that several Hells Angels members plotted to assassinate Jagger over the incident but were thwarted when the boat they were using to raid Jagger’s house in the Hamptons of Long Island sank during a storm.
