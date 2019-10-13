Q: In the 1992 song “To Be With You” by Mr. Big, Eric Martin sings that he’s “waited on a line of greens and blues.” I was wondering if you knew the meaning behind that lyric?
A: For the answer, we turned to none other than Mr. Big’s lead singer, Eric Martin. Since his response to our query was so informative, we are devoting the entire column this week to his response. His original response, running over 770 words, has been edited to fit this space.
“I had this beautiful friend named Patricia when I was in my teens living outside Sacramento, California. We used to sit in an old broken-down Mercedes in her parents’ backyard. She wrote and read poetry to me, listened to my song ideas when I played the piano, and made it subliminally clear that this was to be a platonic relationship. We gave each other matching mood rings that were supposed to turn blue when you were sad and green when you were happy, hence the line in the song.
“All the boyfriends that came and went made that ring jump back and forth through those colors. I think hers eventually exploded! My ring was sort of a Magic 8 Ball or an emotional curse. She always looked at me as her knight in shining armor, but for some reason I could never get off my horse.
“I wrote the first verse and chorus on my Kay acoustic guitar and pretty much strummed that ditty for years trying to impress my sister’s girlfriends. At first, it had a Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young vibe to it.
“In 1985 I was signed to EMI Publishing as a songwriter. In 1988, I met bassist David Graham who played Paul McCartney in the musical ‘Beatlemania.’ I played him the song and instantly thought we could make a Beatle-style song out of it. He contributed the line ‘Your game of love was all rained out’ which I immediately loved. He suggested that I play piano while he played guitar and kicked a suitcase like a bass drum. We overdubbed hand claps and harmonies on our demo. The song had a ‘Give Peace a Chance’ feel to it that was so magical.
“Everybody I played the song for loved it, but I never thought it was right for Mr. Big until we recorded it for our second album, ‘Lean Into It.’ It was the last song on the record, like a little dessert at the end of a full meat and potatoes meal. We were on tour opening for Rush when a DJ in Lincoln, Nebraska named John Terry played ‘To Be With You’ on his ‘Smash or Trash?’ segment. Callers loved it and it spread like wild fire all over the U.S. It slowly climbed the Billboard charts until it hit No. 1. I was blown away to hear it on the radio much less have a number one hit single. I found out later that it hit No. 1 in 15 or 16 other countries. I’m damn proud of this song. It’s the most exhilarating feeling to hear hundreds to thousands of people singing the chorus back to me.”
