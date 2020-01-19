Q: I’m searching for an album from the ’50s that had a unique cover by Salvador Dali. I came across it years ago but didn’t buy it. Now, in the internet age, I’m hoping I can find it, if only I could remember its name.
A: The album you’re searching for is “Lonesome Echo” by Jackie Gleason.
In addition to his career as an actor and comedian, Gleason released many albums filled with “easy listening” music in the ’50s.
Although he was not a musician, Gleason convinced Capitol Records that his style of mood music was in demand and that he could assemble a list of songs that people would buy.
Apparently he was correct because his first album, “Music for Lovers Only,” sold over one million copies and spent a record 153 weeks on Billboard’s Top 10 chart.
For his 1955 album, “Lonesome Echo,” he asked his friend Dali to create a painting to be used on the front cover.
The back cover shows a picture of Gleason and Dali shaking hands. With this interesting cover, the original “Lonesome Echo” LP has become a collector’s item.
The album was reissued as a CD in 2001.
Q: Who plays the bass on Lou Reed’s hit, “Walk on the Wild Side”?
A: From its gritty lyrics detailing the seedier side of life in New York City, to its distinctive bass line and it’s now-anachronistic and politically incorrect reference to his female backup singers, “Walk on the Wild Side” is arguably one of Lou Reed’s most recognizable and distinctive songs.
Having left the hugely influential Velvet Underground two years earlier, Reed released his second solo album, “Transformer,” in 1972 with the help of producers David Bowie and Mick Ronson. The album included “Walk on the Wild Side,” which peaked at No. 16. The famous bass line was performed by Herbie Flowers, one of the most sought-after session bassists since the late ’60s.
His full name is Brian Keith Flowers, and he was born in May 1938 in Isleworth, England. He has recorded with such musicians as Elton John, David Bowie, and Paul McCartney, to name a very few. Now 81 years old, Flowers continues to perform and record, having returned to jazz and playing the double bass.
Q: Do you know if Jimmy Page played guitar on the Who’s “I Can’t Explain”?
A: In 1965, the Who hired Shel Talmy to produce their first single, “I Can’t Explain.”
The previous year, Talmy had produced the Kinks’ hit “You Really Got Me,” a groundbreaking song at the time because of its heavy guitar sound. Knowing that the Who wanted to emulate the raw power of “You Really Got Me,” Talmy brought in a young session guitarist named Jimmy Page to play on the song just as he had done on the Kinks’ song.
Through the years, there have been various stories that Page played lead guitar, played rhythm guitar, or didn’t play on the song at all.
During an interview in 1977, Page stated that he first met the Who’s Pete Townshend while recording “I Can’t Explain” and acknowledged “doing session work” on the song.
In a 2013 interview on the Howard Stern Show, Roger Daltrey, the Who’s lead singer, confirmed that Page did, in fact, play the lead guitar solo. “I Can’t Explain” became the Who’s first of 13 Top 10 singles in Britain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.