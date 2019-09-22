Q: I would like to inquire about an album in my collection by The Rolling Stones. The question refers to the album “Black and Blue,” released in 1976. Catalog number is COC 79104. All aspects of the cover, sleeve and vinyl are correct, including the track listings. What makes it interesting is that the record plays Side 2 on both sides. I suppose my question is, how common is it for this to happen, and since it is a Rolling Stones record, does it make it a more desirable collector’s item? I’m pretty sure it amounts to no more than a conversation piece, but I would love to hear what the experts have to say about it.
A: If by “experts” you mean us, then you flatter us! If we were experts on such things, we would have quit our day jobs long ago! However, we did reach out to Ben Johnson, co-owner of Delta Breeze Records in Sacramento, California, a store that specializes in vintage vinyl. We posed your question to him, and here is what he had to say: “I have seen this a few times. The most common are mislabeled sides A/B (very common). A fully wrong program is pretty rare. I have only run across a handful personally. The most desirable mispresses in my experience are withdrawn pressings where a unique version of a song is present. There’s a rare version of the “Stones Hot Rocks” with some alternate mixes on it that is pretty desirable (maybe worth $200-$300 instead of $10 for a normal version, assuming it’s in good condition). The example your reader has is definitely cool, especially since it’s a popular band like the Stones. I’d imagine some collectors would want it for the novelty factor, and it’s definitely worth more than a regular copy, but I don’t think it would fetch a super high price since it doesn’t contain anything unique music-wise.” We hope this is helpful to you. You may still want to take it to a dealer to have it appraised just to be on the safe side. Now, if you have an original copy of the Beatles’ “Yesterday and Today” butcher cover, let us know!
Q: How did U2’s Bono and The Edge get their nicknames?
A: The origin of these nicknames dates back to the band’s early days. U2 began life in the fall of 1976 when Paul Hewson, brothers David and Dick Evans, and Adam Clayton responded to an advertisement for band members that drummer Larry Mullen Jr. posted on a Mount Temple Comprehensive High School bulletin board. They started as a Beatles/Stones cover band and called themselves the Feedback. The next year, they changed their name to the Hype, but ultimately settled on U2 when Dick Evans left to form the group, the Virgin Prunes. It was during this time that Hewson earned his nickname, “Bono Vox,” a pun on a Dublin hearing-aid store, Bonavox, which is Latin for “beautiful voice.” Bono reportedly renamed Evans, “The Edge,” because of his sharp facial features as well as his sharp mind and habit of observing things from, well, the edge.
