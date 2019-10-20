Q: I heard a song on the “Shake Rattle Showtime” a while back. It was a song about the draft and mentioned numerous bands and why they should be drafted. Can you tell me who sang the song and the title?
A: To answer your question, we decided to go right to the source: Bill Parsons, host of the “Shake Rattle Showtime.” The show, which appears on many “oldies” radio stations, revives “the romantic, upbeat music of the ’50s and early ’60s … the early days of Doo Wop and Rock ’n’ Roll.”
We asked him to help us identify the song you are seeking.
Here is his reply: “The song your reader is referring to is ‘The Big Draft’ by the Four Preps. It’s a live recording and is on their second ‘on campus’ album titled, ‘The Four Preps — Campus Encore.’ It’s a medley of different hit songs by other groups, popular at the time (early ’60s). The guys do ‘sound-alike’ covers of these songs with the suggestion, ‘Why doesn’t the draft board take this group instead of us?’ as a lead-in to each cover. Lyrics of the original songs are altered to add to the message as well. Songs and groups or artists covered include ‘Runaround Sue’ by Dion; ‘The Mountain’s High’ by Dick & Dee Dee, ‘Mr. Blue’ by the Fleetwoods, and others. ‘The Big Draft’ followed a similar parody, also a live recording on a previous album, ‘The Four Preps — On Campus.’ That song, titled, ‘More Money for You and Me,’ suggested various groups be sent off to serve in the Peace Corps in different remote places, leaving ‘More Money For You And Me.’”
Q: In the song “Hands Open” by Snow Patrol, there’s a reference to a singer named Sufjan Stevens. Who is he?
A: As you stated, “Hands Open” contains the line “Put Sufjan Stevens on and we’ll play your favorite song, Chicago bursts to life in your sweet smile remembers you.”
Sufjan Stevens is a 44-year-old singer/songwriter from Michigan.
After a stint in a folk-rock band called Marzuki, Stevens began his solo career in 1999.
After releasing two albums, he began a quest to record one album dedicated to each of the 50 states.
The first of these albums, “Greetings from Michigan – The Great Lake State” was released in 2003.
The second album in the series, “Illinoise,” was released in 2005.
The song “Chicago,” which is referred to in the lyrics above, is on this album.
A couple of years later, Stevens admitted that his 50-state project had just been a publicity gimmick.
Q: Since it’s almost Halloween, a tune from my childhood has been popping up in my head. The only words I remember are “Up we jump, Boo we shout. What a surprise!” I’d be grateful to have the lyrics to this song.
A: Here you go. We hope this brings back many memories.
“I had a little pumpkin, I gave it two big eyes. I cut a round and tiny nose, and a great big mouth that smiles. Now I hide behind a bush and wait until it’s dark. Then when someone comes along, Up I jump! Boo I Shout! What a surprise!”
