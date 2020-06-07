Q: I hope you can help me with a long-time music search. There is a piece of music I heard years ago that has been used as background music in several different commercials, including an ad from Saran Wrap from 1980. It starts off with a tinkling piano, but as it goes on drums and flutes come in. I’ve found the music quite interesting, and I’ve been searching for it ever since. I do not know the band or the title, and it is purely instrumental. I would appreciate it if you did help me in my 38-year hunt!
A: Having had an unknown piece of music in your head for nearly four decades must be very frustrating. That is why we are pleased to be able to put you out of your misery!
The piece of music you are searching for is called “Glass Tubes” by Brian Bennett. Bennett was born in London, England, in 1940. In October 1961, after having spent several years as the in-house drummer at the 2i’s nightclub in Soho, he took over as drummer for the Shadows, Cliff Richard’s backing band.
In addition to his time with the Shadows, Bennett has been a prolific composer, pianist and producer. Between 1973 and 1978, Bennett wrote and recorded a number of instrumental tracks for a music library company called KPM, which licensed the high-quality tracks on a subscription basis to companies needing music for TV, films or commercials at a modest price. His “Glass Tubes” was one such composition. It is sometimes mistaken for “Tubular Bells,” written in 1973 by Mike Oldfield. Most readers will recognize Oldfield’s work as the theme to “The Exorcist.”
Q: My 90-year-old mother has some old, thick, vinyl albums that she would love to have transferred to CDs. Do you have any suggestions of how to do this?
A: There are a couple of ways you could go with this, depending on your budget. There certainly are companies that will take your old vinyl records and transfer them to digital media.
Prices we’ve seen vary, but are usually around $25-$35 per album. This includes old 78s, too. If you only have a few records to transfer, this may be your best route. Since we have not done this ourselves, we do not have a company we can recommend. But if you do a search of “companies that will transfer old vinyl records to digital,” you will get a nice selection.
If you have lots of records, or if you are interested in doing this yourself, you could purchase something like the Teac LPR660USBPB LP-Cassette to CD Recorder/USB Home Theater Receiver. You simply put your record on the turntable, put a writeable CD in the burner and press record. That retails for around $450.
A cheaper option might be something like the DIGITNOW Bluetooth Record Player Turntable that will allow you to transfer vinyl, cassettes, CDs to a thumb drive or SD card. That retails for around $144. Both of these options accommodate 78s. Hope these suggestions help.
