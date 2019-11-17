Q: For some time I have been trying to locate a copy of an old song called “The Legend of the Brown Mountain Lights.” The song is about the mysterious lights that randomly appear along Brown Mountain near Linville, North Carolina, and were recorded by Scotty Wiseman.
It was also done later by Tommy Faile who was with the Arthur Smith show out of Charlotte, N.C.
Please try to find if a source is available for the recording.
A: According to information on the Linville Falls Village website, the first recorded sighting of mysterious lights along the long sloping ridge known as Brown Mountain was made by a German engineer named Gerard de Brahm in 1771.
The lights typically appear during late summer or autumn on cool nights following rainfall.
In his book, “North Carolina Legends,” historian Richard Walser writes, “On certain evenings soon after dark, when observed from the eminence of Linville or Wiseman’s Gap, small but brilliant lights can be seen on [the mountain], bobbing up and down for a minute or so, then disappearing, then reappearing in another place until finally they are gone.”
Naturally, many legends have been passed down through the generations to explain these lights.
One tells of a woman keeping perpetual vigil for a lost lover. Another claims the lights led searchers to the grave of a woman who, along with her infant, had been killed and buried by her cruel husband. The lights reappear to warn the wicked that their crimes will be revealed.
Still another, the subject of the song you are seeking, tells of a slave whose spirit continues to search for his master who failed to return from a hunting incident.
Nashville Songwriter Hall of Famer Scotty Wiseman reportedly wrote the song after hearing the legend from his great uncle Lafayette “Fate” Wiseman. He recorded it with his wife, Myrtle Eleanor “Lulu Belle” Wiseman in the 1950s. The song is included on “Lulu Belle and Scotty: Sweethearts of Country Music,” and we’ve been able to find it available online.
It may also interest you to know that the Brown Mountain Lights played a part in the 2014 science fiction horror film, “Alien Abduction.”
Q: Can you help me find a song? I’m usually interested in “one-hit wonders” from the ’50s and ’60s. Right now I’m looking for “Master Jack.” I believe it’s by Four Jacks and a Jill.
A: You are indeed correct.
The song was recorded by Four Jacks and a Jill, a South African group in 1968 on the RCA Victor label.
The song was written by David Marks (real name Spiros D. Markantonatos) and reached No. 18 on the U.S. charts, an unusual feat for a South African group.
Four Jacks and a Jill were really Glenys Lynne (vocals), Bruce Bark (lead guitar), Till Hanneman (rhythm guitar), and Tony Hughes (drums).
Reportedly, Marks wrote the song in September 1966, chronicling his experiences working on the East Rand Gold Mines at the time Dr. Hendrik Verwoerd, the then-South African Prime Minister, was assassinated. A recent internet search revealed that several copies were listed for sale on Amazon.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.