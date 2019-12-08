Q: Where can I find the original, late ’70s version of “Emotion” by the Bee Gee’s? I have found a newer version but not the original.
A: Although it features the vocals of the Bee Gees’ Barry Gibb, and most people remember it as a Bee Gees song, “Emotion” was actually a 1977 hit for Samantha Sang.
Born in Australia, she began singing at an early age and had her first hit at age 15. Sang moved to London to broaden her fan base and began touring with acts such as the Bee Gees. Sang and Gibb developed a strong working relationship which resulted in Sang recording “Emotion,” a song written by Barry and Robin Gibb. The song peaked at No. 3 in 1978. The Bee Gees later recorded their own version of the song in 1994. In 2001, Destiny’s Child re-recorded the song for their third record, “Survivor.” The single peaked at No. 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
Q: I’ve always loved “Joy To The World” by Three Dog Night, but I’ve never understood the lyrics. Is there a meaning behind the words?
A: It would probably help you to know that “Joy to the World” was originally supposed to be part of an animated children’s show written by country singer Hoyt Axton. Titled “The Happy Song,” the show was about children living in a fantasyland.
Axton never finished writing “The Happy Song” and consequently began sending copies of the songs he’d written for the show to his friends. Axton became friends with Three Dog Night when he served as their opening act during one of their tours. After Axton performed the song for the band, Three Dog Night decided to record it.
“Joy to the World” eventually became a No. 1 hit in 1971 and continues to be one of the most recognizable songs of the era. Although Axton’s show never came to be, it is easier to grasp the song’s meaning when you imagine a children’s show starring a bullfrog named Jeremiah wishing “joy to the world, all the boys and girls, joy to the fishes in the deep blue sea, joy to you and me.”
Q: There was a song in the late ’60s called, I think, “In the Morning.” The first line started with “close your eyes, sleep awhile,” and I thought it was by the Pozo Secos Singers, but can find nothing in lists of their music.
A: Actually, we believe the song you are thinking of is called “I’ll Be Here in the Morning” and it was written by Townes Van Zandt.
It appeared on his 1968 debut album, “For the Sake of the Song.” Although he was born in Texas in 1944, Van Zandt’s family moved frequently throughout the West during his childhood. He eventually moved to Houston in the mid ’60s where he began his musical career.
Five albums followed in rapid succession between 1968 and 1972, but then his output slowed, releasing only three albums between 1977 and 1987. He saw a resurgence during the early ’90s but died unexpectedly on New Year’s Day in 1997 at the age of 52.
