Q: Could you please tell me if there is anywhere I can find the words to a hit song in 1916 by Lopez called “NOLA”?
A: Born in Brooklyn, New York, on Dec. 30, 1895, to Portuguese immigrant parents, Vincent Lopez became a bandleader by 1917. By the early ’20s, he had his own radio program and would introduce each program with his catchphrase opening, “Lopez speaking!”
He chose Feliz Arndt’s ragtime song, “Nola,” as his theme song. He became one of America’s best known bandleaders. From 1941 to the early ’60s, Lopez and his band took up residence in New York City’s Taft Hotel. He later retired to Florida, where he passed away in 1975.
In 1916, Arndt wrote his song, considered to be among the first “novelty piano” songs, as an engagement present for his eventual wife, Nola Locke. Before falling victim to the worldwide flu epidemic in 1918, Arndt was an influence on a young George Gershwin. We found several websites that listed sheet music for “Nola.”
If you visit wiki.answers.com and type in “What are the lyrics to ‘Nola’ written by Felix Arndt?” you will find the lyrics.
Q: I’ve always liked the Clash’s hit, “Train in Vain,” but have never understood the title. It seems more appropriate that it be called “Stand by Me.” Why the odd title?
A: The origin of the song is rather interesting. It originally appeared as the last track on their 1980 masterpiece, “London Calling.” The fact that it was not included in the track listing on the album cover gave rise to the widespread belief that it was “hidden” on the album because it was thought to be too commercial for a punk band.
However, there’s evidence to suggest that its inclusion on the album was apparently a last-minute decision, and that it was not intended to be hidden but the sleeves had already gone to press. According to a Wikipedia article on the song, the band had agreed to write a “throw away” song for a flexi disc to be given away by the British weekly music magazine, “New Musical Express,” or NME as it is more popularly known. It was written and recorded in less than 48 hours.
However, the deal with NME fell through and the Clash suddenly found they had a spare song on their hands. They decided to add it to London Calling at the last minute. The song was largely written by Mick Jones and the title has puzzled many people since there is no mention of a train in the lyric whatsoever.
Jones has been quoted as saying, “The track was like a train rhythm, and there was, once again, that feeling of being lost.” Not wanting his song to be confused with Ben E. King’s famous song, “Stand By Me,” Jones decided instead to pay homage to one of his heroes and name his song after “Love in Vain,” by the legendary bluesman, Robert Johnson.
Q: Can you tell me the meaning behind the title of the Tears for Fears album, “Songs from the Big Chair?”
A: The title of the hit album from 1985 comes from the book “Sybil.” Written by Flora Rheta Schreiber and published in 1973, the book tells the story of Shirley Ardell Mason. Mason suffered from dissociative identity disorder, a condition which resulted in her having 16 personalities.
The author writes that Sybil’s condition was caused by her abusive mother. Sybil’s treatment included sessions with her psychiatrist in which she found refuge in her “big chair.” “Sybil” was made into a critically acclaimed TV movie in 1976 with Sally Field playing the title role.
