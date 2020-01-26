Q: As you probably know, Neil Young and Rick James were in a band called The Mynah Birds. Do you know if any of the songs they recorded were ever released?
A: In 1964, 16-year-old Rick James, who at the time was going by the name Ricky James Matthews, moved to Toronto, Canada, and entered the local music scene. While there, he formed a band called The Mynah Birds.
What the other band members didn’t know was that James had recently joined the United States Navy and failed to show up for active duty. Trying to escape the authorities, he moved to Canada.
At one point during the band’s brief life, Neil Young joined them to play lead and rhythm guitar. The band signed a recording contract with Motown Records (the first predominantly white band ever signed to Motown) and started working on an album.
During one the recording sessions, James was arrested for desertion and sent back to the U.S. After the departure of James, the band broke up, and the songs recorded at Motown were never released.
Shortly thereafter, Young and the group’s bass player, Bruce Palmer, moved to Los Angeles and formed the folk-rock band Buffalo Springfield. Two years later, Young would leave the group in order to start his solo career. After spending time in jail, James traveled throughout Europe before working as a songwriter and producer for Motown. He became a star in the late ’70s and early ’80s by churning out funk hits like “Give It to Me Baby,” “You and I,” and the Top 20 smash from 1981, “Super Freak.”
In a 1995 interview with Mojo magazine, Young recalled the lost songs saying, “There are tapes of me and The Mynah Birds, but I’ve not been able to get hold of them.” James also mentioned the lost tapes in a 2001 interview with liveDaily. Expressing frustration with Motown, he stated, “Their library is so messed up. Finding the album will be virtually impossible.” In the same interview, he also expressed an interest in recording an album with Young.
Sadly, Rick James died of a heart attack in August 2004 at the age of 56, forever ending any possibility of a James/Young album. After James’ death, a few of the Mynah Birds’ previously unreleased songs were included on some Motown compilation albums, most notably, “Motown Unreleased 1966.”
Q: Is there any hidden meaning in the song “New Kid in Town” by The Eagles?
A: Speculating about the meaning of a particular song can be perilous. Many artists prefer to let their songs speak for themselves, leaving it to the listener to find his or her own meaning.
However, in the case of “New Kid in Town,” Don Henley, the song’s author, tells us exactly what the song is about. In the liner notes accompanying the Eagles’ two-disc compilation album, “The Very Best Of,” he writes, “It’s about the fleeting, fickle nature of love and romance. It’s also about the fleeting nature of fame, especially in the music business. We were basically saying, ‘Look, we know we’re red hot right now, but we also know that somebody’s going to come along and replace us — both in music and in love.’”
In this respect, the song is very much like Billy Joel’s “The Entertainer,” which was written in 1974, three years before “New Kid” was released.
