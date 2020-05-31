Q: Can you help me find a song? I believe it is a country-western song sung by a female. The lyrics that I can remember are “Holding back the time, You’d think I wouldn’t mind, It’s just that I still love you, After all these years.”
A: The song you’re searching for is “Years” by Barbara Mandrell. Mandrell was probably country music’s biggest female star in the late ’70s and early ’80s. “Years” became the third of her six No. 1 country hits when it reached the top of the charts in 1980, the same year her popular television show premiered on NBC. The song can be found on her 2001 greatest hits album titled “Ultimate Collection.”
Q: I have a song I would like to know something about. I don’t know the title but the words are: “You and me together, Life’s a pleasure, We belong together you and me.” Those are all the words I know. Can you tell me the name of the song and who sang it?
A: Based on the lyrics you provided, the song in question appears to be “You and Me,” co-written by Johnnie Wright, Jack Anglin and Jim Anglin. Jack and Jim Anglin were brothers who, along with their older brother, “Red,” began singing together as the Anglin Brothers in 1933, shortly after the family had moved from Athens, Alabama, to Nashville, Tennessee.
By the late 1930s, the brothers were known as the “South’s Favorite Trio.” By 1940, the trio was in Charlotte, North Carolina, but disbanded soon after Red’s induction into the military. Unfortunately, he sustained career-ending injuries during the Allied invasion of Normandy, although he lived until 1975.
Although Jack and Jim each became accomplished songwriters, Jim achieved greater acclaim. In 1938, Johnnie and Jack began playing together, having formed a string band featuring Johnnie’s wife (and Jack’s sister-in-law), Muriel Deason. Muriel would eventually become known as Kitty Wells and would later be crowned the “Queen of Country Music.” It was Wells who first recorded “You and Me” with Red Foley. The song became a Top Ten hit for the duo in 1956.
Q: A group called Colors in Motion made two albums in the mid ’90s. One is called “Secrets” and the other is called “Gentle Journey.” Do you know if this group is still performing or recording? Also, where were they from — the U.S. or Europe?
A: Curtis McLaw can’t seem to work alone. As one-half of three duos based in Germany, he has helped create some of the most popular smooth jazz albums of the last 30 years. In the early ’90s he collaborated with Jay Heye and released a few albums under the name Blue Knights.
In the mid ’90s, McLaw worked with Peter Sefkow and released two albums under the name Colors in Motion, “Gentle Journey” in 1995 and “Secrets” in 1996. These are the only albums issued under that name thus far.
He also formed Dancing Fantasy with Chris W. Williams in the late ’90s. This collaboration proved to be very popular in the States. In the late ’90s and early 2000s, McLaw has continued his work with Williams and Heye and released new music under both the Dancing Fantasy and Blue Knights monikers.
