Q: I am trying to obtain the full lyrics to the song “It’s Bad You Know” by R.L. Burnside. There is one line in particular he seems to mumble, and I am unable to hear or understand it. If you can give me the exact lyrics I’d be most grateful. Here’s what I have: “It’s bad you know. She asked me, ‘Why?’ I just went on an’ told her.” There’s something mumbled for about 10 seconds after that, then repeated about halfway through the song that I simply can’t understand. Please help me if you can!
A: R.L. Burnside was born in Mississippi in 1926. As a young man, he worked on the farms of Mississippi and eventually began playing in blues clubs at night and on the weekends in the late ’50s.
Throughout the ’70s and ’80s, he performed with a band that was comprised of members of his family but never got noticed outside Mississippi. In the ’90s, he toured with the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion, which brought him to the attention of a much younger audience.
In 1997, as his popularity began to grow, he signed to Fat Possum Records. It was his second album for the label, “Come On In,” that finally got critics and consumers alike to notice him. Included on the album was the song “It’s Bad You Know,” which was featured on an episode of “The Sopranos” and included on the show’s soundtrack album.
As far as we can tell, the lyrics are “It’s bad you know, she asked me why, I just went on and told her, the engineer blows the whistle, the fireman he ring his bell, it’s bad you know, she asked me why, I just went on and told her, it’s bad you know.” Sadly, just as his fame was growing, Burnside died in September 2005 at the age of 78.
Q: In the late ’50s, my parents had some old 45s that included a song about a robin. Here’s what I remember of the lyrics: “Poor little robin, walkin’, walkin’, walkin’ to Missouri. (S)he can’t afford to fly.” (Not sure about that second line.) Can you help me?
A: The song is “Walkin’ to Missouri” and was written by Bob Merrill. Merrill, whose real name was Henry Lavan, also wrote such songs as “Pittsburg, Pennsylvania,” “Love Makes the World Go ‘Round,” “Mambo Italiano,” and the classic standard, “How Much Is That Doggie in the Window?”
He also wrote for Broadway and provided music and lyrics for such Tony nominated musicals as “New Girl in Town” (1957), “Take Me Along” (1959), “Carnival” (1961) and “Funny Girl” (1964), starring Barbara Streisand. He also was the composer and lyricist for the 1966 musical, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”
“Walkin’ to Missouri” was recorded by several different singers, including Sammy Kaye (whose version peaked at No. 11 on the music charts in 1952), Tony Brent, and Russ Morgan & His Orchestra. The Kaye version is available on “The Sammy Kaye Collection,” and the Brent version is available on “1952: A Time to Remember, 20 Original Chart Hits,” both of which your favorite music retailer should be able to order for you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.