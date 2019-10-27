Q: I’ve noticed that all my old Queen albums have the phrase “Nobody played synthesizer” on them. I’ve read different reasons why they decided to put this statement on their albums. What’s the real reason?
A: Although many people think that the statement was a response to the many groups in the ’70s that incorporated synthesizers into their music, the real reason is a clarification rather than a condemnation.
While recording in the studio, Queen guitarist Brian May was fond of layering his guitar parts to create a lush symphonic sound.
Many people mistakenly assumed they were hearing a synthesizer much to May’s chagrin.
So, in order to set the record straight, the “Nobody played synthesizer” statement was included on each Queen album released in the ’70s.
1980’s “The Game” was their first album to include synthesizers.
Q: I recently heard “Destination Unknown” by Missing Persons and Dale Bozzio’s quirky singing style instantly took me back to my college days in the early ’80s. What has become of Ms. Bozzio?
A: Missing Persons formed in Los Angeles in 1980 and featured the wife/husband team of Dale (vocals) and Terry Bozzio (drums and vocals) in addition to Warren Cucurrullo (guitar and vocals), Patrick O’Hearn (bass) and Chuck Wild (keyboards).
Terry Bozzio and Warren Cucurrullo had both been in Frank Zappa’s band at various times.
Missing Persons’ first full-length album, “Spring Session M” (an anagram of the band’s name), was released in 1982 and featured “Destination Unknown,” one of their first radio hits.
Although their debut effort did well, the same could not be said for the two albums that followed.
By 1986 both the band and the Bozzios decided to call it quits and split up. In the early 2000s, the original Missing Persons lineup performed a few reunion shows.
Since then, she has recorded a few solo records and performed some shows, although she has been relatively quiet lately.
Q: I heard Bob Dylan’s “Positively 4th Street” earlier today and was struck yet again by the vitriol that he pours out into the song. Was he “speaking” to anyone in particular?
A: As with most of Dylan’s work, “Positively 4th Street” has been analyzed and dissected since its release in 1965.
Much speculation has been made over who might have caused Dylan to write one of the most scathing pop songs in rock history.
As most readers know, the lyrics go much beyond the usual “You done me wrong”-type lyrics. Dylan seems to go out of his way to humiliate the person to the point of making him or her seem completely worthless as a person.
To our knowledge, Dylan has never specifically identified any specific person or persons as being the object of his ire; however, many critics believe that Dylan was speaking to all the folk purists who had been his earliest champions but who had begun to criticize him for embracing rock.
It is likely that he did not have one specific person in mind as he wrote the song, but rather an amalgam of several people or a group of people.
