Q: I saw the new Elton John biopic recently. There was a brief scene showing Elton and Kiki Dee singing the duet, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” Is she still singing?
A: Kiki Dee, was born Pauline Matthews in Bradford, England, in 1947. She began her career as a session singer, backing up Dusty Springfield. But she was always drawn to the music of artists like Ella Fitzgerald and Elvis. In 1963, she was signed to Fontana Records, and songwriter Mitch Murray wrote the song “Early Night” for her. He even came up with her stage name. However, success came slowly. In 1970, she became the first white, female, British singer to be signed by Motown Records, but it wasn’t until she moved in 1973 to Elton John’s label, Rocket Records, that she experienced her first real success. She recorded her first UK hit, the ballad “Amoureuse,” and appeared as backing vocalist on John’s multiplatinum hit record, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.” In 1974, she had another hit with “I’ve Got the Music in Me.” Then, in 1976, she and John recorded their hit “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” which marked both artists’ first No. 1 single, staying in that position for 6 weeks. The rest of the ’70s were relatively quiet for Dee. She re-emerged in the ’80s, reuniting with John on a cover of the Four Tops’ song “Loving You Is Sweeter Than Ever.” In 1993, their version of Cole Porter’s “True Love” reached No. 2 on the UK singles chart. She is also credited as a background vocalist on the soundtrack to Disney’s original animated version of “The Lion King.” She continues to tour and perform with her musical partner, guitarist/composer/producer Carmelo Luggeri.
Q: When was “The Star-Spangled Banner” first played at a sports event?
A: As we all know from our high school civics class, Francis Scott Key wrote the words to his poem in September 1814 while held captive on the British ship HMS Surprise during the battle at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland. The poem was first published under the title, “Defence of Fort M’Henry,” but it was quickly set to the tune, “The Anacreontic Song” by John Stafford Smith. Thomas Carr reprinted the sheet music under the title “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The song did not become our national anthem until March 3, 1931, when President Herbert Hoover signed legislation decreeing it. making “The Star-Spangled Banner” the country’s national anthem. It has long been held that the first time the song was played during a sporting event was during the seventh-inning stretch of one of the games of the 1918 World Series, played between the Boston Red Sox and the Chicago Cubs (Boston won the series four games to two). However, the first instance was actually during the first Modern Olympics games held in Athens, Greece, in 1896. The Greek organizing officials had selected another song to play as our anthem since we did not formally have one at the time; however, an American Naval Officer substituted the “Star Spangled Banner” and taught the Greek musicians how to play the song.