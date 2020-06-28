Q: Can you tell me how many versions of Todd Rundgren’s “Hello It’s Me” exists? I heard another version on the radio recently.
A: The first version of “Hello It’s Me” was recorded by Todd Rundgren’s first band, The Nazz. The group formed in 1967 and released two albums before Rundgren’s departure in late 1969.
“Hello It’s Me” was included on their 1968 album, “Nazz,” and was a minor hit in the U.S. After leaving The Nazz, Rundgren released two albums under the name Runt before releasing his masterpiece, “Something/Anything?” in 1972 under his own name.
For this album, he re-recorded “Hello It’s Me” with a bouncier sound in contrast to the ballad recorded by The Nazz. The new sound worked as “Hello It’s Me” reached No. 5 in 1973.
Q: I’ve been listening to my favorite live album, the Who’s “Live At Leeds,” recently. On the intro to “Fortune Teller,” Roger Daltrey identifies the song’s author as Benny Spellman and lists several other artists who have covered the song, including the Rolling Stones, the Mersey Beats and someone named Wayne Fontana. Who is Benny Spellman?
A: Benny Spellman was born on Dec. 11, 1931, in Pensacola, Florida. He came of age as an R&B singer in New Orleans in the 1960s, where his deep vocals could be heard on such songs as “Mother-In-Law” by Ernie K-Doe and “Trick Bag” by Earl King.
He earned his break in New Orleans by helping out Huey “Piano” Smith and the Clowns, when he learned that the band’s vehicle was inoperable following a crash. Spellman volunteered to drive Smith and his band to New Orleans from Pensacola.
He performed for a while as part of the Clowns, but then was signed in his own right to the Minit label.
In 1962, Spellman released a single called “Lipstick Traces (On A Cigarette)” with “Fortune Teller” on the flip side.
He left the label in 1963 and left the business altogether by 1968 following a series of failed records for various small labels.
Despite Daltrey’s statement attributing authorship to Spellman, “Fortune Teller” was actually written by the multi-talented songwriter/producer/pianist/vocalist and Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer, Allen Toussaint.
Q: What can you tell me about a ’50s tune titled “Grandma’s Lye Soap” and where I can find a recording of it?
A: In 1952, Johnny Standley released a record called “It’s In The Book” in which he impersonates a minister preaching about Little Bo Peep and her lost sheep.
As he nears the end of the lesson, Standley tells the congregation to pick up their hymnals and sing.
What comes next is a rousing rendition of “Grandma’s Lye Soap.”
The song can be found on many compilations of songs from the early ’50s like “America’s Greatest Hits, Vol. 3: 1952” on the Acrobat label and “Big Hits of the ’50s on the EMI label.
Be sure to look for the song “It’s In The Book” rather than “Grandma’s Lye Soap.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.