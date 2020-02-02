Q: Can you tell me how the tradition of yelling “Free Bird!” at rock concerts began?
A: In a March 2005 article for the Wall Street Journal, Jason Fry published his findings on this phenomenon.
He says that Ronnie Van Zant’s famous question to the crowd on Lynyrd Skynyrd’s 1976 live album — “What song is it you want to hear?” to which the crowd responded, “Free Bird!” — only partly explains how shouting out the name has become a rock cliché.
According to Fry, a Chicago DJ named Kevin Matthews, a self-described Skynyrd fan, began exhorting his listeners to yell “Free Bird” during particularly lame concerts.
Matthews told Fry he got the idea when he attended a Florence Henderson (of “Brady Bunch” fame) concert in the late ’80s and felt the urge to yell something to break what he called the monotony of the show. He says he never intended for it to be yelled out at every show.
Another reporter, Greg Kot of the Chicago Tribune, told Fry that he remembers indie-rock fans yelling “Free Bird!” during the early ’80s as a joke, showing that they were hipper than their classic rock counterparts. Ultimately, Fry concluded that we’ll perhaps never know who first started this tradition.
Q: On Sheryl Crow’s song, “All I Wanna Do,” one of the songwriters is Wyn Cooper. Is this the poet Wyn Cooper?
A: Yes, it is. As the story goes, Crow was not satisfied with an earlier version of the song and decided to change the lyrics.
After reading Cooper’s poem, “Fun,” she rewrote the lyrics using many of the lines in the poem. Consequently, Cooper is listed as one of the songwriters of “All I Wanna Do.”
Cooper’s career as a writer received a huge boost due the exposure he received after “All I Wanna Do” became a hit in 1994. The song reached No. 2 on the singles chart and won a Grammy for Record of the Year.
“Fun” can be found in “The Country of Here Below,” Wyn Cooper’s first book of poetry published in 1987.
Q: I am a fan of the Moody Blues, and “Days of Future Passed” is my favorite album. The album was released in 1967, but a song from the album, “Nights in White Satin,” became a hit five years later. Why?
A: The answer to your question can be summed up in one word: momentum. When “Days of Future Passed” was released in December 1967, it was noteworthy for its orchestrated songs and psychedelic topics.
Although it didn’t sell particularly well, it contained “Tuesday Afternoon,” a Top 40 hit in 1968, and the future hit, “Nights in White Satin.” Their next album, 1968’s “In Search of the Lost Chord,” fared better as it reached No. 23 on the album chart and included the hit song “Ride My See-Saw.”
For the next three years, each successive album sold better than its predecessor. When “Every Good Boy Deserves Favour” reached No. 2 in 1971, the Moody Blues had established themselves as one of rock’s top-selling bands. To capitalize on their increasing popularity, “Days of Future Passed” was re-released. It reached No. 3 on the album chart, while “Nights in White Satin” reached No. 2 on the singles chart in August 1972, almost five years after it was originally released.
Their next album, “Seventh Sojourn,” was their first album to reach No. 1 in the United States. Seemingly at their peak, the momentum was stopped when the band went on an extended break and didn’t release another album until 1978.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.