Q: How did T Bone Burnett get his nickname?
A: Joseph Henry “T Bone” Burnett was born in 1948 in St. Louis, Missouri, but grew up in Ft. Worth, Texas. Although it is not entirely clear how, he was given the nickname “T Bone” (written without a dash) at the age of five, possibly because of the similarities between “bone” and “Burnett.”
Using this nickname professionally, however, caused some awkwardness because it was already being used by another great Texas blues guitarist, Aaron Thibeaux “T-Bone” Walker, who was some 38 years Burnett’s senior.
Nevertheless, Burnett moved to Los Angeles in 1972 and began a recording career that eventually put him in contact with some of Bob Dylan’s associates. This, in turn, led to Burnett to join Dylan on his “Rolling Thunder Revue” tour in 1975-76.
After the tour, he and some of Dylan’s bandmates formed The Alpha Band and released a couple of albums. He then embarked on a solo career. In recent years, Burnett has found great success as a producer, having produced records by Roy Orbison, Los Lobos, Elvis Costello and Counting Crows, among many others.
He won Grammy Awards for producing the soundtrack to “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and the Alison Krause/Robert Plant duet, “Please Read the Letter.” He also produced the soundtrack to the movie, “The Hunger Games.” In 2014, Burnett produced “Lost on the River: The New Basement Tapes,” a collection of songs based on lyrics that Bob Dylan had written between 1966-67. The album featured Elvis Costello, Rhiannon Giddens, Taylor Goldsmith, Jim James and Marcus Mumford.
Q: Do we know who the “Old Man” is that Neil Young sang about on his “Harvest” album back in 1972?
A: Actually, we do. During his introduction to the song on the 2006 performance film, “Heart of Gold,” Neil said that he wrote the song shortly after he bought the Broken Arrow Ranch in northern California. He told the audience that the ranch came with a caretaker named Louis Avila who lived there with his wife, Clara.
Q: The song “Hurt” was one of Johnny Cash’s last songs. What is the story behind this song? Was this song a memory to his past?
A: “Hurt” was actually written by Trent Reznor of the alternative industrial rock band, Nine Inch Nails. It was included on the “Downward Spiral” album released in 1994.
Reznor has been quoted as saying he wrote the song in his bedroom “as a way of staying sane, about a bleak and desperate place I was in, totally isolated and alone.”
Cash recorded it in 2002 for his album, “American IV: The Man Comes Around.” At the time, Cash was 71 and his health was rapidly declining, and he knew that he was looking at the end of his long musical career. Although he could not have predicted at the time that his wife and greatest love, June, would precede him in death shortly after recording “Hurt,” the song’s obvious references to depression, self-harm and drug addiction clearly resonated with Cash. Cash’s version of the song was named “Song of the Year” in 2003 by the Country Music Association.
