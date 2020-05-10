Q: Bob Seger is credited with contributing to the “Let It Roll” album by Little Feat, but there is no reference to a particular track. Which song(s) did he contribute to?
A: Little Feat was formed in 1969 by singer/guitarist Lowell George, drummer Richard Hayward, pianist Bill Payne and bassist Roy Estrada.
Despite various lineup changes, which included the addition of guitarist Paul Barrere, percussionist Sam Clayton and bassist Kenny Gradney, the band released seven albums throughout the ’70s, until Lowell George died of a heart attack in 1979 at the age of 34.
During the early to mid ’80s, the remaining band members worked as session musicians until they added singer/guitarist Craig Fuller and guitarist Fred Tackett and recorded their comeback album, “Let It Roll,” in 1988.
Clayton, Payne, and Tackett had all played on many Bob Seger albums by 1988, so when it was time to record “Let It Roll,” Seger agreed to sing backing vocals on the title track along with Bonnie Raitt and Linda Ronstadt. The album was a modest hit, reaching No. 36 on the album charts.
Q: What is the name of the song that has lyrics that include “Cinnamon, let me in”?
A: The song is called “Cinnamon” and was written by Johnny Cymbal and George Tobin.
Interestingly, the song became a one-time hit for a hastily formed band named Derek, named after the composer’s brother, Derek Cymbal.
Scottish born Johnny Cymbal, a journeyman singer, songwriter, and producer, had tasted some early success in 1963 with the song, “Mr. Bass Man,” which peaked at No. 16.
Although he was writing songs for Elvis Presley (“Mary in the Morning”) and the Partridge Family, among others, by 1968 he was also recording songs under various pseudonyms.
Such was the case when he wrote and recorded “Cinnamon” using his brother’s first name for the band name. When the song took off, eventually reaching No. 11, he (and his brother, the real Derek) was forced to go on tour.
However, without a follow up hit, interest in Derek (the band) waned quickly, and Johnny Cymbal eventually settled in Nashville. He suffered a fatal heart attack in 1993 at the age of 49.
Q: I’m trying to identify the song with the lyrics, “Bottle of wine, fruit of the vine/When you gonna let me get sober?” Can you help me?
A: The song is called “Bottle of Wine” and was written by Tom Paxton.
It has been recorded by a number of artists, including Judy Collins, the Kingston Trio, the Royal Guardsmen and Doc and Merle Watson, but it was the Fireballs who had the biggest success with the song when their version reached No. 9 in 1968.
Q: Who sang the song “The Night Chicago Died”?
A: “The Night Chicago Died,” the No. 1 hit from 1974, was performed by Paper Lace.
Formed in 1969 in the lace-manufacturing city of Nottingham, England, Paper Lace found fame in 1974 as the winners of an ITV talent contest called Opportunity Knocks.
Their winning song, “Billy, Don’t Be A Hero,” became a UK No. 1 hit while another version of the song recorded by Bo Donaldson & the Haywoods reached No. 1 in the US.
Paper Lace’s next single, “The Night Chicago Died,” reached No. 1 in the US and No. 3 in the UK.
The band never reached the Top 40 again and consequently became one of the ’70s many one-hit wonders.
