Q: Years ago, I heard that Tom Petty had considered filing a lawsuit against the Red Hot Chili Peppers regarding the song “Dani California.” Was a lawsuit ever filed?
A: The controversy started when a radio station in Delaware noticed a similarity between the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Dani California” and “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
The DJs played the two songs simultaneously and noted the nearly identical chord progressions. Soon, other media outlets started running stories about the songs, and some even suggested that Petty was considering a lawsuit.
However, Petty never filed a lawsuit and did not seem bothered at all at the similarities between the two songs.
In an interview with “Rolling Stone,” Petty stated, “A lot of rock & roll songs sound alike. I think there are enough frivolous lawsuits in this country without people fighting over pop songs.”
Q: On the radio today, “The Long and Winding Road” was described as the song that caused the breakup of the Beatles. I’ve heard of many reasons for the breakup but never this. What’s the story behind this statement?
A: Although it is misleading to say that “The Long and Winding Road” is the reason for the breakup of the Beatles, it is accurate to say that the changes to the song were the catalyst for the band’s dissolution.
“The Long and Winding Road” was written by Paul McCartney at his home in Scotland.
A demo of the song was recorded in late 1968 with a formal recording by the whole band in January 1969 for what was to be an album called “Get Back.” The recordings for this album lay dormant for over a year until producer Phil Spector was asked to prepare the recordings for commercial release.
While Spector made changes to many songs, his changes to “The Long and Winding Road” were the most drastic. He added violins, violas, cellos and a women’s choir to the arrangement.
When McCartney heard the new “Long and Winding Road,” he was furious. He demanded that Spector remove the enhancements, but with John Lennon’s support, Spector refused.
Nine days after hearing the overdubbed version of “The Long and Winding Road,” McCartney announced that the band had broken up. The recordings for the “Get Back” album were ultimately released as the “Let It Be” album, and “The Long and Winding Road” was released as a single in May 1970. It rose to No. 1 and became the Beatles’ 20th, and last, No. 1 song in America.
Thirty-three years later, the original recording of “The Long and Winding Road” was released as part of the “Let It Be...Naked” album. Without all the overdubs, this version is closer to what McCartney had in mind.
Q: There was a song in the late ’60s called, I think, “In the Morning.” The first line started with “close your eyes, sleep awhile,” and I thought it was by the Pozo Secos Singers but can find nothing in lists of their music.
A: Actually, we believe the song you are thinking of is called “I’ll Be Here in the Morning,” and it was written by Townes Van Zandt. It appeared on his 1968 debut album, “For the Sake of the Song.”
Although he was born in Texas in 1944, Van Zandt’s family moved frequently throughout the West during his childhood. He eventually moved to Houston in the mid-’60s where he began his musical career. Five albums followed in rapid succession between 1968 and 1972, but then his output slowed. He died unexpectedly on New Year’s Day in 1997 at the age of 52.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.