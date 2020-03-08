Q: I’ve heard that comedian Chevy Chase once played drums as a member of Steely Dan. Is there any truth to this story?
A: Chevy Chase, Donald Fagen and Walter Becker met each other while attending Bard College in upstate New York in the late ’60s. The three musicians played a few gigs in a band called The Leather Canary with Chase on drums, Fagen on keyboards and vocals, and Becker on guitar. Fagen and Becker played in a few other bands before forming Steely Dan in 1972.
After stints as a tennis player, bartender, truck driver and comedy writer for the Smothers Brothers and National Lampoon, Chase joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” in 1975.
In recent years, Chase has traded in his drumsticks for a piano. He made his concert debut as a jazz pianist at the Duke University Jazz Festival in 2001.
Q: I’ve heard that Buddy Holly’s “That’ll Be The Day” was inspired by a John Wayne movie. Is this correct?
A: It is partially correct. The entire song was not inspired by a John Wayne movie, but the title was.
In the 1956 film, “The Searchers,” John Wayne plays Ethan Edwards, a former Confederate soldier whose brother, sister-in-law and nephew are killed by Comanche Indians. During the attacks, Edwards’ two nieces are kidnapped. Edwards vows revenge and pursues the attackers.
At one point in the movie, Edwards is asked if he is ready to end the search for his nieces. He replies, “That’ll be the day.” Holly liked the line and used it in his 1957 No. 1 hit.
Q: A few years ago, I was at a party in which a young woman sang a humorous song about a love-struck girl who falls in love with her Starbucks barista. I can’t remember the song or who sang it. Can you help me?
A: The song is “Taylor, the Latte Boy,” and it was written and performed originally by Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich, although singer/actress Kristin Chenowith’s version is perhaps better known. She included it on her 2005 album, “As I Am.”
Heisler has been quoted as saying the song was based on a real, cute barista named Taylor whom she met one day when she went in for some coffee. Interestingly, the song tickled someone’s funny bone because not long after the song appeared, someone wrote a rebuttal from Taylor’s perspective, suggesting the young woman’s advances are not wanted and he fears she is stalking him.
Later still, someone wrote a song from the perspective of the police officer charged with writing a restraining order against the young woman.
Q: I love the song that plays over the closing credits on “Finding Nemo.” What is the name of the song, and who sings it?
A: The song is “Beyond the Sea,” and the singer is Robbie Williams. “Beyond the Sea” was originally recorded by Bobby Darin in 1958 and became a Top Ten hit two years later. The version on “Nemo” is from “Swing While You’re Winning,” Williams’ tribute to 1950s-era American singers.
