Q: I’ve always heard that Elton John’s “Philadelphia Freedom” is about Billie Jean King, but no part of the song seems to reference her. Am I missing something?
A: There’s been confusion about this song ever since it was released in 1975. The story starts at a party in which Elton John meets Billie Jean King, one the best tennis players of the ’70s and coach of the Philadelphia Freedoms, a professional tennis team.
The two become friends, and King surprises John one day with a custom-made tracksuit. Upon receiving the gift, John tells her that he’ll write a song for her. Keep in mind that he says he’ll write a song for her, not about her.
Keeping his promise, the singles for “Philadelphia Freedom” had “with Love to B.J.K. and the music of Philadelphia” printed on the labels.
Like most Elton John songs, it’s hard to interpret the song’s lyrics, but it’s safe to say they’re not about King. (OK, can anyone tell us what “I like living easy without family ties, till the whippoorwill of freedom zapped me, right between the eyes,” means?)
Soon after its release, “Philadelphia Freedom” reached No. 1 in the U.S. and became one of the biggest hits of John’s illustrious career.
Q: There was a group called Ruby with a lead guitarist by the name of Randy Oda. Did they cut an album with a song called “Coming Back to You”? Was John Fogerty of CCR backing this group in some way?
A: Randy Oda did indeed play in a band called Ruby, but he was joined by Tom Fogerty rather than his brother, John.
Tom Fogerty was a founding member of Creedence Clearwater Revival and played guitar on the band’s 13 Top Ten hits and five Top Ten albums. He left CCR in 1971 to concentrate on a solo career.
After releasing a few solo albums in the early ’70s, he formed Ruby with guitarist Oda, bassist Anthony Davis, and drummer Bobby Cochran. They released two studio albums, “Ruby” in 1976 and “Rock and Roll Madness” in 1978, before disbanding.
A compilation album called “Precious Gems” was released in 1984. Oda and Fogerty recorded an album together called “Sidekicks” which was released two years after Fogerty’s death in 1990. We could not find a song by the name of “Coming Back to You,” but we did find one called “Running Back to Me” from their first album.
Q: I have been looking for a song for more than 30 years. It was sung by Van Morrison on “Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert” in the early ’70s. The only words I remember from the song sounded like “Flamingo flat.” Can you help me find this song?
A: From 1973 to 1981, “Don Kirshner’s Rock Concert” was the favorite late-night choice for rock fans wanting to see current acts performing in concert.
In a 1974 episode, Van Morrison played an extended version of “Flamingos Fly” in which he sang the line, “Way over yonder in the clear blue sky, Where flamingos fly” over and over.
The song would show up three years later as part of Morrison’s 1977 album, “A Period of Transition.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.