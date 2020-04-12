Q: Other than “Wild Thing,” I’m not sure I can name another song by the Troggs. What else did they record and are they still around?
A: Although best remembered here in the States for “Wild Thing” (1966), the Troggs did have a number of other hits. These included “With A Girl Like You,” “I Can’t Control Myself,” “Anyway That You Want Me,” “Give It To Me” and “Love Is All Around.”
Interestingly, they did not write their seminal hit. “Wild Thing” was actually written and composed by singer/songwriter Chip Taylor, the same person who composed “Angel of the Morning,” recorded by both Juice Newton and Chrissie Hynde; “Try (Just A Little Bit Harder),” recorded by Janis Joplin; and “Country Girl, City Man,” recorded by Ike and Tina Turner.
Taylor was born James Wesley Voight and is the brother of actor Jon Voight (and uncle to Angelina Jolie). The Troggs have soldiered on through the years. In January 2012, however, lead singer Reg Presley confirmed that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer. He died a year later in February 2013. They continue to play, but the only original member left is guitarist Chris Britton.
Q: I know that the famous “Lone Ranger” theme comes from the “William Tell Overture,” but who was William Tell?
A: Historians are not convinced that William Tell was ever a real person. He is first mentioned in “The White Book of Sarnan,” a book of medieval manuscripts that were collected in 1475 by the Swiss scribe, Hans Schriber.
Over the ensuing hundred years or so, the William Tell legend evolved. He was described as a peasant from the mountains who was sure of foot and steady of eye, the best bowman in the country. He emerged as a Swiss nationalist determined to throw off the yoke of Austrian tyranny. In the most famous incident of his legend, he is said to have disobeyed a decree that all townspeople were to bow before a pole on which the tyrannical Austrian governor, Albrecht Gessler (whose historical existence is also in doubt), placed a cap to symbolize Austria’s domination of Switzerland.
According to the legend, Tell and his young son refused to bow. Gessler ordered Tell arrested, but offered to release him if he shot an apple from his son’s head at 100 paces. According to legend, Tell made the shot but Gessler reneged on his promise and had Tell imprisoned anyway. Tell escaped, killed Gessler and led a popular uprising which overthrew the Austrians. The William Tell legend was made into a famous play in 1804 by Friedrich von Schiller and then into an opera in 1829 by Gioachino Rossini. It was his famous “March of the Swiss Soldiers” finale of the “Overture” which was used as the “Lone Ranger” theme song.
Q: Years ago, I heard Elvis Presley sing a song that made me cry. The name of the song was “Old Shep.” I have most of Elvis’ music, but have never come across “Old Shep.” Can you help me find the song?
A: “Old Shep” was a hit by country singer Red Foley in 1941. He wrote the song a few years earlier about his German shepherd.
A few years, later in 1945, 10-year-old Elvis Presley sang the song at a talent show at the Mississippi-Alabama Fair and Dairy Show and came in second place. When Elvis was recording his second album in 1956, simply titled “Elvis,” he selected “Old Shep” as one of the songs he would record. According to the album liner notes, “Old Shep” features the first time Elvis’ own piano accompaniment was used on a record.
