Q: My newest guilty pleasure is Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” starring Rachel Brosnahan in the title role. The most recent season features actor LeRoy McClain as the fictional singer, Shy Baldwin, who gives Mrs. Maisel her first big break. I love Baldwin’s singing voice and wonder if McClain has recorded any music?
A: Made for mature audiences and principally set in the New York of the late 1950s to early ’60s, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is the story of how the young, newly separated Upper West Side Jewish mother of two, Miriam “Midge” Maisel, finds her “voice” as a stand-up comedian.
The third season finds Midge ready to make her big break thanks to Baldwin, who asks her to open for him on his six-month tour of the States and Europe.
Baldwin’s silky smooth voice, however, is not that of the British-born McClain, but of the Chicago-born award-winning actor and singer, Darius de Haas.
De Haas has appeared in multiple Broadway productions, including “Rent,” “Kiss of the Spider Woman” and “Carousel.” Outside New York, de Haas has portrayed Jesus in the Alliance Theatre’s (Atlanta) reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” and the Lion in the Muny’s (St. Louis) production of “The Wiz.”
Q: I recently heard a song by Elvis Presley called “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You.” Is there a connection between this song and Meat Loaf’s “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad”?
A: As a matter of fact, there is. Jim Steinman, the man who wrote “Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad,” “Paradise By The Dashboard Light” and other songs from Meat Loaf’s 1977 album “Bat Out of Hell” was watching Elvis on television when someone asked him if he could write a song like “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You.”
Using the Elvis classic as inspiration, he came up with “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” which reached No. 11 in 1978. Steinman, now 72 years old, continues to work today. In recent years, his show, “Bat Out of Hell The Musical” has traveled from Manchester, England, to Toronto, Canada, to New York City.
Q: I’m interested in knowing the origin of the song “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.” Who recorded that song? Was it listed as a traditional song or did someone take credit for the adaptation?
A: The origin of “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” can be traced back to a 20th century African song called “Mbube.”
Recorded by Soloman Linda in 1939, it became a huge hit throughout Africa in the ’40s.
It eventually found its way to the folk group, The Weavers, who adapted it into a 1952 hit song called “Wimoweh.” The New York-based doo wop group, the Tokens, took “Wimoweh” and created “The Lion Sleeps Tonight,” which became a No. 1 hit in the early ’60s.
One of the best and most familiar versions of “Wimoweh” was recorded by The Kingston Trio, a live version of which was included on their excellent 1959 release, “The Kingston Trio ... from the ‘Hungry I.’”
Of course, most people today know the song because of its inclusion in Disney’s hugely successful 1994 animated film, “The Lion King.”
