ABINGDON, Va. — Old Glade Antique Tractor Association is holding its annual summer farm and equipment show 8 a.m.-5 p.m. daily today through Saturday at the Fairview Homestead on Hillman Highway in Abingdon, Virginia.
The event includes about 150 tractors on display along with activities featuring equipment displays and swap area plus demonstrations of farming, sawmill and blacksmithing.
The event includes on-site food vendors selling old fashioned ice cream plus hamburgers and hot dogs. For information call 276-614-8549.