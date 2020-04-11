“When Jesus therefore had received the vinegar, he said, It is finished: and he bowed his head, and gave up the ghost.” John 19:30
Today is known as Holy Saturday. It commemorates the day that Jesus’ body lay in the tomb and the harrowing of hell. The Bible teaches that Jesus was crucified on a Roman cross and then buried in a borrowed tomb. The resurrection of Jesus from the dead has been at the heart of the gospel message from the beginning of time. The empty tomb tells us that the grave could not hold Jesus. That he bodily rose from the grave, according to the scriptures, Jesus demonstrated his power over death, hell and the grave. For the believers, we also will have victory over death, hell and the grave.
Just prior to Jesus’ arrest by the Romans, Jesus prayed His last public prayer, asking the Father to glorify Him, just as He had glorified the Father on earth, having “finished the work you have given me to do.” (John 17:4) The work Jesus was sent to do was to “seek and save that which is lost,” (Luke 19:10) to provide atonement for the sins of all who would ever believe in Him (Romans 3:22-25), to reconciled sinful men to a holy God. “All this is from God, who reconciled us to himself through Christ and gave us the ministry of reconciliation; that God was reconciling the world to himself in Christ, not counting men’s sins against them. And he has committed to us the message of reconciliation.” (2 Corinthians 5:18-19).
He took the sins of the whole world to the cross and said, “It is finished!” That blood-stained cross has been the symbol of faith for the Christian, Although the cross itself has no power; the symbol of faith does. For Centuries, the Christian church has taught that our Savior, Jesus is the Christ and that He was to bore our sins on the cross, and to reconcile man back to God. When Jesus spoke those words, “It is finish,” He gave up the ghost. A finished work, indeed. And on the third day, Resurrection Sunday, He rose from the dead with ALL power in His hands. Although, theologians would argue the day of the week, dates, times, the fact remains; He lives, and because He lives; I can face tomorrow.
In the year of 2020, we all have had some life changing events that have caused depression, hopelessness, and despair of the unknown that tomorrow may hold. But you know who holds your tomorrow, and your future? His name is Jesus. Father loved us so much that He gave (John 3:16 KJV)
That in the midst of tragedy, lost, is a ray of hope as we keep our eyes stayed on Jesus. A finished work, indeed. Have a blessed Resurrection Sunday.
