A new nonprofit organization, the Proud Protector, is seeking sponsors and donations to serve the veterans of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
The organization offers free three-day retreats in bucolic settings for veterans and military families. Participants take a wide range of classes, including dealing with PTSD, managing household finances and communicating effectively. They also break for recreational activities — such as hiking and fishing — giving them a chance to decompress with peers and acknowledge their sacrifice.
The Proud Protector, with the help of the community, held a Christmas Dinner for veterans on Dec. 14 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray, Tennessee. There were at least 25 veterans there who received gifts and $50 gift certificates from Texas Roadhouse.
If your civic organization, company or church wants to be a major sponsor, $300 will pay for the three-day weekend for a veteran and their immediate family to attend this retreat.
Proud Protector is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. You can make donations, fill out an application for a veteran, or be a volunteer by contacting Kathy Denton at 423-914-0608 or kmatneyfrg@gmail.com.
