my first job ruth knight

What was your first job?
My first job was an assistant to the Medical Records Librarian and secretary to the doctors at Kings Mountain Memorial Hospital.
Tell us a bit about your responsibilities at this job.
When the surgeons finished an operation, they would come to Medical Records and dictate the procedure to me. At one time, the Medical Librarian took a leave of absence and I did his job for a while with 2 ladies working under me, however I was not registered. I resigned in 1953, as I was expecting my first child.
How did you get this job?
In 1947, I had just finished Bristol Commercial College and saw an ad in the Bristol Herald Courier for a secretary at Kings Mountain Hospital. I went for an interview and got the job. I was 17 years old.
What did you love or hate about it?
I enjoyed working with the doctors and the professional people. I had to study and learn medical terminology, which was very fascinating and interesting. I loved my job.
What do you do now?
I retired form UPS in 1995. I am now a homemaker.
What impact, if any, has your first job had on your career or what you do today?
My first job gave me great confidence in myself and my ability to learn difficult and complex subject matter. It served me well and helped to make me the strong woman I was to become.
What advice would you give yourself if you could go back in time?
I would advice myself to go, take the tests and become a registered Medical Records Librarian and wait a while to get married and have a family.
I was born and raised in Bristol, Virginia, and, after some time living in Nashville, am living in my childhood home at the same address. It’s good to be home!