BRISTOL, Tenn. — Whenever Robert Pilk opens his 6th Street location of Mountain Empire Comics, it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood.
“It is for a lot of people,” said Pilk. “We’re a destination. It’s not like going to the grocery store or to pay your light bill. This is a place where people want to come. We’ll ask about your dog, about your family. I love these people. I do care.”
Pilk, Bristol’s Mister Rogers, recently marked 35 years of Mountain Empire Comics.
“Gosh, it’s been so fast,” Pilk, 66, said. “I can’t imagine doing anything else.”
Neither can anyone else who knows the mild-mannered entrepreneur. Customers can find Pilk stationed behind the counter, gifting them a smile and words of warmth as they enter the store.
Like Sam Yarber. Clad in black from hair to boots, she entered the store on Wednesday afternoon in search of comics and found conversation with Pilk.
“I come in once a week, sometimes more,” said Yarber, 22, of Bristol, Virginia. “We talk about old movies and stuff.”
She loves actor of yore Basil Rathbone, black-and-white movies, and classic horror flicks.
“I enjoy talking to them,” Pilk said. “I love to ask them which comic is the one that got them hooked. For her, it was ‘Casper the Friendly Ghost.’”
Yarber browsed Mountain Empire’s generous inventory of comics while speaking at length with Pilk.
“Rob knows what he’s doing,” said Yarber, who studies biochemistry and forensic science at Arizona State University. “If you’re looking for something, he’ll find it for you.”
For instance, someone asked if he had a copy of the reasonably scarce dinosaur series from the 1960s, EST. “Star Spangled War Stories.” Moments later, he found three copies.
“Rob’s got everything,” Yarber said.
Pilk co-founded the fabled store in late 1984. Original locations were in Bristol, Virginia, Johnson City, and Kingsport. Longtime partner in the store, John Stone, died in 2017. Stone ran the Johnson City location. The Kingsport store closed years ago. Today, Diana Simpson operates Mountain Empire Comics’ Johnson City shop.
Mountain Empire’s Bristol store, located at 31 6th St. in downtown Bristol, marks its fourth different location in its 35-year history.
“We started in Bristol, Virginia, next door to Burger Bar,” Pilk said.
Those qualified as downtown Bristol’s tumbleweed days.
“It used to be a porn store,” Pilk said of the shop’s original site. “They had painted the window yellow, so people couldn’t see inside. Across the street from Boyd’s Bicycle Shop, there was a place that showed adult films.”
Imagine downtown Bristol back then. The Paramount was closed; its marquee dark. No Blackbird Bakery. Neither museum nor statues beckoned wide-eyed and eager gazes of tourists.
“When I first came to Bristol,” Pilk said, “there was this guy sitting on a corner outside the Cameo Theatre. He had a wooden leg. Turned his pant leg up so you could see his wooden leg. He had a bottle in a bag right beside him.”
Pilk’s Mountain Empire Comics persevered during those dark days in downtown. Two changes in locations — first to the 500 block of State Street on the Virginia side of Bristol and then next door to Theatre Bristol — preceded the beloved store’s current home.
A few doors down on 6th Street, Maggie Elliott looked up from her work as executive director of Believe in Bristol, to marvel about Pilk and Mountain Empire Comics.
“Thirty-five years of Rob and Mountain Empire Comics? How exciting!” she said. “Having a business like Mountain Empire Comics is so important to downtown Bristol. So many communities would kill to have a comic book store downtown.”
Meanwhile, Pilk strode a few doors down 6th to retrieve his day’s lunch, pizza from The Angry Italian Restaurant.
“We’re a cool street on 6th Street,” Elliott said. “Mountain Empire Comics on 6th Street sets the tone.”
Moments later, Pilk munched on a slice of pizza while seated at his counter. His beloved Lily, a 4-year-old greyhound, rose from her perch in a corner behind Pilk, stepped gingerly near, and awaited a bite. Pilk gladly obliged.
From his perch at the counter, a veritable playground of make-believe spreads out like an explosion of imaginations engaged. To his right spreads an entire wall of new comics with titles as divergent as “Elvira” and “X-Men,” “The Flintstones” and “The Incredible Hulk.”
To Pilk’s left, smatterings of comics old and new share space with litanies of items inspired by comic books and pop culture. There’s a hardback book on Marvel’s Stan Lee, a welcome mat featuring the “JAWS” logo, as well as a cardboard stand-up or two.
Nearby, Tiffany Golackey browsed a bin for X-Men titles. A purse adorned with Spider-Man images that seemed plucked directly from the pages of the Marvel comic, extended from her right shoulder.
“I’m more into X-Men (than Spider-Man),” said Golackey, 31, of Bristol, Tennessee.
She said she’s been shopping at Mountain Empire Comics for about a year.
“They have things you can’t get anywhere else,” she said.
Mind you, Pilk operates a business. He wants and likes to make money, but that doesn’t mean he won’t make a deal. On Wednesday, a customer received a free figurine after spending nearly $100 on one classic comic book title.
He bought a gem. Subsequent treasures available at the store include the first appearance of Doctor Strange in “Fantastic Four” No. 27, which when new sold for 12 cents. It now sells for $300 at Mountain Empire Comics, a bargain for collectors.
Snag the first appearance of Ant Man in “Tales to Astonish” number 49 for $400. Dig deep for the first issue of “Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos” at $825. Dig even deeper for the first appearance of Black Panther, found inside “Fantastic Four” number 52. Its price? Originally, 12 cents. Now, $1,200.
“I didn’t buy that off the newsstand,” Pilk said of the Black Panther issue in “Fantastic Four,” “but I’ve had it since I was in high school.”
In those days, back when he craved comics far more than candy in his mouth or money in his pocket, Pilk hadn’t a clue as to what his life’s work would become. Oh, he’s worked other jobs. For nearly a decade, he wrote for the Bristol Herald Courier and the Bristol Virginia-Tennessean.
“I sold Grit as a kid,” he said. “Had to sell a thousand of them to make a dollar.”
But by 1985, Pilk devoted himself full-time as the man in Bristol to whom one would seek and find when in search of comic books.
“When I was a kid,” he said, “I wanted to run a bookstore — either that or be The Lone Ranger.”
Pilk said that while many friends his age are retiring, he has no desire to turn out the lights of his dream job anytime soon. For the record, he runs a comic shop, a locally legendary one at that.
Lone Ranger masks? That was left to his childhood, where it rests alongside the dream that came to be.
“The Lone Ranger didn’t work out,” Pilk said. “We fight crime in a different way. Oh, it makes me very happy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.