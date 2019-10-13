The 21st annual Mistletoe Market at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia, kicks off Oct. 31 and goes through Nov. 3.
The event is the largest annual fundraiser for the William King Museum of Art.
The market features nearly 70 merchants from 15 states selling a variety of items including: gardening gifts, jewelry, holiday decor, clothing and antiques.
Food is also available for sale, and there will be prizes.
From 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 31, there will be a sneak peek during brunch, with mimosas, light food and early shopping. The Mistletoe Mingle will be Nov. 1, 6:30 to 8: 30 p.m. Tickets for these events are available at WilliamKingMuseum.org.
On Nov. 2, from 4 to 7 p.m., Santa will be at the market, and he will be joined by Anna and Elsa.
During Santa’s visit, market admission for children 12 and under will be free.
The Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center is located off Interstate 81 at Exit 14. Daily admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children (ages 6-12).
Market hours are noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 3.
For more information, visit WilliamKingMuseum.org or call 276-628-5005 ext. 113.
