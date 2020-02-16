Students at Marion Senior High School are cleaning their rooms and digging in the bottom of their closets to help Shoe Some Love this February, according to a news release.
The shoe drive project was initiated by The Hurricane yearbook staff as a non-traditional fundraiser to help offset printing costs for the yearbook and to keep prices down for students.
The school is leading the shoe drive project by encouraging students to donate gently worn, used and new shoes.
“Kids outgrow shoes quickly so many folks have shoes in their closets that they can contribute to this drive,” said Hurricane editor-in-chief Michael Overbey. “I’ve even gotten shoes from friends and family to bring in.”
Donated shoes can be any size or style but should still be wearable.
The MSHS Hurricane staff is partnering with Funds2Orgs to conduct the shoe drive fundraiser. The journalism students pair, count, and bag all collected shoes. The donated shoes will be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise partners in developing countries. Funds2Orgs works with entrepreneurs to help them create, maintain and grow small businesses in places where economic opportunity and jobs are limited and access to shoes is insufficient to meet the needs of the people.
Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house families.
“We are very excited about this fundraiser because of the impact it has beyond our own community,” said MSHS journalism adviser Kristin Untiedt-Barnett. “The fundraiser doesn’t ask for money from our local community members, but a donation of something that they no longer have a use for. The shoes find new life with entrepreneurs working to make a sustainable business. It’s great for the environment and for building community.”
While the student body at Marion Senior High is taking the lead in the shoe drive, the Hurricane staff has extended their outreach to the local Smyth County community. With a goal of collecting 100 bags of shoes, each containing 25 pairs, the overall objective is to collect at least 2,500 pairs of shoes in the drive. Community businesses have volunteered to serve as collection centers to encourage customers to participate in the drive. Drop locations in Marion include Anytime Fitness, Critters, Just Believe Boutique, Laurel Springs Farm Store, Origin Escape Rooms, and the MSHS campus office.
Additionally, Marion Senior High feeder schools including Marion Elementary and Oak Point Elementary have signed on to help collect for the project. The schools even have faculty members on campus getting involved to motivate students to donate.
“Once a goal is met, a faculty member will take a pie to the face and video it for social media,” explained Untiedt-Barnett “For MSHS, I volunteered to go first. And I’m gearing up because we’re about to meet our initial goal!”
The Hurricane staff still has a distance to go before reaching their target of 2,500 pairs of shoes. They are challenging businesses, industries, and community organizations such as church youth groups and volunteer clubs to join in the fun and Shoe Some Love. Shoes will be collected through February and into the first week of March. They can be dropped at any of the community partner locations or at Marion Senior High School.
Community groups and businesses interested in joining the challenge may contact Kristin Untiedt-Barnett at MSHS: 276-783-4731 or kristinuntiedt-barnett@scsb.org.
Photo Attachment: The Hurricane yearbook editor-in-chief Michael Overbey shows off a tiny pair of sneakers that were donated to the Shoe Some Love project. Donations may include gently worn, new, and used shoes of any size or style that are still wearable.
Photo Attachment: The Hurricane staff member Grace Graham checks the donation box to find that a student donated a nice pair of boots. The shoes will be a great addition to the Shoe Some Love project as they are likely to be a hot commodity for resale in one of the Funds2Orgs assisted micro-enterprises.
