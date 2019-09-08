ABINGDON, Va. — Today’s the day: Abingdon’s “Sunday with Friends” program at the Washington County Public Library, 205 Oak Hill St., is slated to feature two Ohio University Press authors at 3 p.m.
Come hear about foster care and the adoption system in the conference room at the library when “Fall or Fly” author Wendy Welch speaks on her glimpse into the complex world of foster care and adoption in modern-day Appalachia.
Welch is the author of “The Little Bookstore of Big Stone Gap.”
She is also a journalist and an ethnographer.
OK, wait a minute. I know you just got stumbled by that.
Ethnography is the systematic study of people and cultures.
And, today, at the library, Welch plans to give a multi-faceted view of the social system through the eyes of children, foster parents and caseworkers, said Ben Jennings, an Abingdon resident and a longtime library supporter.
Welch’s work, “Fall or Fly: The Strangely Hopeful Story of Foster Care and Adoption in Appalachia” (Ohio University Press, 2018), is based on interviews with more than 60 social workers, parents and children who have gone through the foster care system.
And Welch’s book?
Well, Jennings calls it a “pioneering work of journalism” that “explores how compassion, love, money and fear intermingle.”
But, wait — that’s not all.
In this literary double-header, you can also meet Deborah Gold, as she speaks on “Counting Down: A Memoir of Foster Parenting and Beyond” (Ohio University Press, 2018).
Gold’s book is based on her and her husband’s 15 years of being foster parents.
Look for book sales and refreshments at a reception following the event. For more, call 276-676-6233.
