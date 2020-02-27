A crooked road bears nuance and beauty the likes of which straight paths never could.
So it goes with the serpentine songs of Lindsay Lou.
A Southern transplant, songbird Lindsay Lou’s road leads to Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, on Friday. On the final weekend of the inaugural Abingdon Sessions as presented by Abingdon Music Experience, energizing Scythian co-headlines with Lou.
“Oh, man, I found exactly what I was looking for (in the South),” said Lou, by phone last week from a tour stop in Denver.
A coal miner’s daughter from Missouri, Lou grew into her adult years while living far north of the southern border in Michigan. As with many a musician, she packed her songs and dreams several years back and moved to Nashville, Tennessee.
“I found a community who are in the same boat, a community of co-writers, inspirers and mentors,” Lou, 32, said. “There’s so much music and so much writing going on.”
It’d make Mark Twain dizzy.
“Because we jam together, it’s so collaborative,” she said of the large cauldron of musicians in Nashville. “You don’t feel so alone.”
Impressions and inspirations led to Lou’s latest magnum opus, 2018’s “Southland.” Given 10 songs to shine, consistent rays of luminosity spread wide as if to engulf the breadth of the South.
“The South gets a bad rap sometimes — the history, the politics,” Lou said. “The overarching sentiment of that album is captured by the title track.”
Picture a lolling river. Much like a weeping willow on its breezy, warm Southern bank, Lou’s “Southland” song meanders like a thought worth contemplating.
“Slow and easy in the Southland,” she sings in the title track. “Put your feet in the water, and we can all agree, when the air lies heavy, that’s all you need.”
Consider it a manifesto of moments captured.
“When we get back to nature, connect with Mother Earth, connect with each other,” Lou said, “it’s so special.”
Serenity permeates Lou’s music like droplets of water on a hazy, humid Southern summer afternoon. Alone on a porch, alone in song, that’s how she sounds.
“Being an artist can be real isolating,” Lou said. “Sometimes I feel it has made me feel less alone. It’s ironic. It’s certainly made me feel less alone. Definitely not socially alone. I feel more connected with people.”
And yet, Lou’s a loner.
“Totally,” she said. “That’s me.”
Johnny Cash would agree, living as a loner while creating for a crowd tills fertile ground from which songs of substance can flourish. Yearning fertilizes the enriched soil of a songwriter and singer as such.
“I’d get overwhelmed if it was any other way,” Lou said. “I think there’s a certain amount of yearning.”
Really, all you need is a song. Sit alone and listen to Lou’s “Roll With Me.” Cozy to “Sugar” and feel the sweetness. Dip into “The River That I Knew” for an immersion of harmonious harmony.
Voila!
“You feel less alone,” Lou said in reference to the supernatural consequences of a song heard. “It can open up things in you that were always there. I hope I’m a link in the ladder.”
