Hungry people live in our midst.
As we dine and give thanks today, think of neighbors and not whose tables lay bare.
Then after things settle down at home, trot to O’Mainnin’s in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, for Thanksgiving of another sort. JP Parsons’ Thanksgiving Food Drive Extravaganza begins at 10 p.m. today in the longtime nightspot.
“There’s no cover charge,” said Parsons, 42. “We’re asking people to bring nonperishable food items.”
All donations of food will benefit the Bristol Emergency Food Pantry.
“Since we have a large music community, in the spirit of the holidays, I want people to come out and enjoy music and help other folks out,” said Parsons, of Bristol, Virginia.
“Nonperishables can include canned meats, canned vegetables, canned fruits. Peanut butter. No glass. Real easy.”
Musicians in addition to Parsons expected to appear include folk singer Momma Molasses, duo Ragged Sally, troubadour Mike Preslar and guitarists Tom Swadley and Trey Epling, the latter from the group Harp and Coat Hangar.
“I’m going to host. I’ll do a 35- to 40-minute set of my songs,” Parsons said. “I’ve got some Christmas music I’m working on. I love Christmas music. I’ve finished one, called ‘Merry Christmas.’ It’s a song about family. It’s winter and snowing. A little kid comes in from playing, and they all gather around the fireplace to get warm.”
Parsons said he may record the song at a local recording studio in time for next Christmas. So, for now, there’s but one way to hear the song: Come to tonight’s show. Make a difference.
“The Bristol Emergency Food Pantry do great work,” Parsons said. “They help the elderly, families who struggle. A lot of people don’t have money for food.”
Parsons paused.
“Hey,” he said, “I’ve been there before. I’ve had to ask in the past, ‘Do we pay our power bill, or do we eat?’ People don’t just struggle during the holidays.”
Consequently, Parsons hopes to propel his event into a more regular affair.
“My goal is to turn this into a monthly event,” he said. “I want different genres of music featured, too. The pools to draw from here [are] so deep.”
Parsons, a married father of an 8-year-old son, works full time as a musician. No day jobs. However, the roots to his Thanksgiving Food Drive Extravaganza began about four years ago thanks to a fellow in red and white whose job occurs but one night per year.
“About four years ago, my son, Shepherd, was 4,” Parsons said. “I was putting some clothes away in the closet. I’ve got a Santa hat. He was like, ‘Are you Santa?’”
How the heck does a parent reply to that question?
“My answer was, ‘No, but I work for Santa. I had to earn that hat,’” Parsons said. “He said, ‘What do you mean?’ I said, ‘If you want to wear a Santa hat, you have to help someone who is less fortunate than you.’ When he was 5, Shep was making toiletry bags for the homeless.”
Now, word hasn’t been confirmed, but Parsons just may wear his Santa hat during tonight’s Thanksgiving Food Drive Extravaganza. Go ahead, wear yours, too.
Help the family whose pantry sits empty. Lend a hand to one whose legs tremble from lack of nourishment. Who knows? Perhaps one day they will help you, too.
“A couple of weeks ago, I told my son we were going to raise some food for people,” Parsons said. “He said, ‘Oh, you’re going to earn your Santa hat.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.