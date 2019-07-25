HILTONS, Va. — Rita Forrester leaned over to whisper a word while seated on stage at the Carter Family Fold in a church pew behind the band.
“Lorrie Carter Bennett (Anita Carter’s daughter) said, ‘they’re those happy people,’” Forrester, granddaughter of A.P. and Sara Carter, said of the McLain Family Band. “They love each other so much, and it shows.”
See those happy people twice in the coming days. First, Kentucky’s McLain Family Band drop by Bristol, Virginia, and the Birthplace of Country Music Museum for an hour-long taste on the afternoon of Friday, July 26. One night later, jewel of the mountains Carter Family Fold welcome the McLain Family Band to Hiltons, Virginia, on Saturday, July 27.
“Daddy always said the Carter Family Fold was his favorite place in the world to play,” said Raymond McLain of his late father, who founded the family band. “It’s the only place in the world that is the Carter Family Fold.”
Patriarch Raymond K. McLain established the family band in 1967 as the Bluegrass State. Near Christmas 1967, they played their first gig, back home in Kentucky.
Seven years later, the McLain Family Band were among the first musicians to perform at what became known as the Carter Family Fold. It was 1974. Bands in those days played inside what was A.P. Carter’s grocery store.
“I remember that vividly,” McLain said. “There were children, young people, adults, parents, grandparents, and great grandparents there that night. That stage was tall, probably about shoulder or chest high.”
A.P.’s vintage Coca-Cola vending cooler, its red paint fading, hummed nearby.
“There were church pews and chairs. Good crowd,” McLain said. “Janette Carter sang at the beginning. It was just charming. It was natural. Just beautiful.”
Charming, natural and beautiful in part describes music made by the McLain Family Band. Last year marked their 50th anniversary, a span that included treks to 62 countries and all 50 states.
“One time in 1975,” McLain said, “we were in Laos, in the royal capital city. We got ready to play, standing there ready to go on. This was in the rain forest, which is very, very loud. All of a sudden, the rain forest sounds stopped. The doors at the back of the auditorium opened. In walked soldiers — one of them ours, one of them theirs, in procession.”
Numerous in count, the soldiers lined walls around and near the band.
“They carried rifles,” McLain said.
Stone were their faces, grim the moment. They stood ramrod straight, taut as if hair triggers ready for fire.
“By the end of the night, weapons down, they were laughing and clapping along,” McLain said.
Then as now, music as a grand unifier of humanity regardless of culture and politics struck McLain as remarkable. Humbling, frankly.
“We care about the same things,” he said. “We all feel joy. We all feel hurt. We all feel love.”
Memories handed down through a family, laced through a culture, spun into art, gifted to the world — the finely woven tapestry of the McLain Family Band resonates for all.
Hope threads with heartache, death with life. Promises of new days to come square dance with times long gone by. If in search of heart then seek music as crafted by the McLain Family Band.
“Music can change the way I feel,” McLain said. “It can help me empathize with people, celebrate with people. It can be spiritual. It’s so basic.”